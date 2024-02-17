Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen continue unbeaten run at Heidenheim

A goal and assist from Amine Adli (23) augmented Bayer Leverkusen’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga table to a provisional eight points, as they beat Heidenheim 2-1 at Voith-Arena to extend their unbeaten run to 32 matches and equal Bayern Munich’s all-time German record.

Leverkusen may have led the Bundesliga table heading into the weekend clash, but as shown on plenty of occasions this season, Heidenheim are a side that show very little respect for reputation.

Such was the hosts’ resilience, it took until the final kick of the half for the visitors to break the deadlock, with Jeremie Frimpong netting from Adli’s pinpoint cutback. The fullback’s 19th goal contribution of the half was enough to give Xabi Alonso’s side a somewhat undeserved lead at the break.

Now in the groove and with an eye for goal, Frimpong continued to be Bayer’s best attacking outlet in the early part of the second period. Whistling a long-range shot from the edge of the area over the crossbar just after the restart, the 23-year-old once again came close moments later, with his drilled strike beating goalkeeper Kevin Muller, but falling agonisingly the wrong side of the post.

Having repelled a second Leverkusen goal up to that point, Heidenheim themselves began to venture forwards and even tested goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky themselves. Benedikt Gimber the man taking aim from outside the penalty area, but even though the defender’s strike was well hit, the Finnish shot-stopper was equal to the effort.

At the opposite end of the pitch, the in-form Florian Wirtz came close as well, with the crossbar the only thing stopping him from smashing home a second.

However, as many teams have found out this season, Leverkusen are a relentless beast, and with 10 minutes left on the clock, Adli netted the decisive second goal for the away side. Rounding goalkeeper Müller in the process, the forward made no mistake in front of the open net.

Alonso’s men had their nerves jangled late on, as Tim Kleindienst headed home what proved to be nothing more than a consolation for Heidenheim, with B04 seeing the victory out.

A long-overdue maiden Meisterschale just got another step closer for Leverkusen - so often called the ‘eternal bridesmaid’ of German football - who will spend tonight eight points clear at the top.

Heidenheim can take pride in their performance though, as they remain in mid-table during what continues to be an impressive debut season in Germany’s top flight.

