Bundesliga strugglers Bochum part ways with manager Thomas Letsch

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bundesliga strugglers Bochum part ways with manager Thomas Letsch
Bundesliga strugglers Bochum part ways with manager Thomas Letsch
Bochum are winless in six games
Bochum are winless in six games
Reuters
Vfl Bochum have parted ways with manager Thomas Letsch, the Bundesliga club said on Monday, after their defeat at Cologne over the weekend extended their winless run to six games.

Saturday's 2-1 loss was Bochum's fifth in six matches, and leaves the club 15th in the standings, three points above the relegation zone. In February, they defeated champions Bayern Munich 3-2, but have collected one point since then.

"We haven't managed to stabilise ourselves in the long term and make the last few games as successful as they could have been," Bochum sporting director Marc Lettau said in a statement.

"The team has the quality to survive in the Bundesliga, which is why we want to provide a decisive impetus for success through the move."

Letsch took over at Bochum in September 2022, with the club bottom of the Bundesliga on one point after seven games, and guided them to safety, finishing 14th last season.

"I will never forget this and it is not only this special experience that will always connect me with VfL, the city and the fantastic fans," Letsch said.

Bochum have six league games remaining and host mid-table Heidenheim on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaLetschert TimoBochum
Related Articles
RB Leipzig come back to batter Bochum and keep Bundesliga top-four hopes alive
Bayern Munich coach Tuchel to stay in charge next week despite third loss, says CEO
Bayern Munich stunned by mid-table Bochum as wheels come off Bundesliga title defence
Show more
Football
Bayern banking on Champions League experience against Arsenal, says Thomas Tuchel
'We're different players': Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus slams 'unfair' Harry Kane comparison
New Cameroon coach Marc Brys signs contract but federation skips ceremony
Real Madrid 'lacked courage' against City, says Carlo Ancelotti before rematch
Mikel Arteta wary of Harry Kane threat as Arsenal prepare for Bayern clash
Rudi Voller extends deal as Germany sporting director until 2026
Leah Williamson to start in England's Euro 2025 qualifier against Ireland
Arsenal's 'good energy' fuels double bid as Bayern Munich test looms
Everton deducted two more points for breaching Premier League's financial rules
Updated
Most Read
Mark Williams beats Ronnie O'Sullivan to win first ever Tour Championship title
Fenerbahce field youth team against Galatasaray in Super Cup - only to walk off the pitch
Danielle Collins crushes Daria Kasatkina to triumph again in Charleston
Nelly Korda wins LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas to seal awesome foursome

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings