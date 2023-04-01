Dortmund stutter to draw against rivals Bochum despite Malen strike

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Dortmund stutter to draw against rivals Bochum despite Malen strike
Dortmund stutter to draw against rivals Bochum despite Malen strike
Dortmund celebrate their second-half leveller
Dortmund celebrate their second-half leveller
AFP
Edin Terzić’s Borussia Dortmund side came from behind to snatch a point against Revierderby rivals Bochum, as Die Schwarzgelben’s wait for a league victory at the Ruhrstadion stretches to a whopping 13 years.

Having suffered a humbling 5-0 defeat in their opening game of the campaign, Bochum supporters might have been fearing the worst with the visit of last season’s runners-up.

However, it was in fact the home side who found a surprise opening goal, when Kevin Stoger drilled a left-footed strike from just inside the 18-yard-box beyond Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal, sending those inside the Ruhrstadion into raptures.

Perhaps expecting a tougher challenge from the visiting side, Bochum remained untroubled after taking the lead, with Die Schwarzgelben managing just one shot on target during a disappointing first half.

A mere 13 miles separate Bochum from Dortmund, but in the first period the pair looked worlds apart, as the hosts spent the majority of the opening 45 minutes untroubled.

That all changed in the second half though, with a rejuvenated away side fighting back early on, when Donyell Malen netted a stylish equaliser from range.

Taking aim from outside the penalty area, the Dutchman’s fearsome right-footed strike left goalkeeper Manuel Riemann with little chance of making a save, while restoring parity in a now evenly-matched Revierderby.

With parity restored, the two sides showed no sign of settling a point and it was Bochum themselves who came closest on two occasions to snatching the win.

Firstly, goalscorer Stoger forced Kobel into an acrobatic one-handed save, before substitute Patrick Osterhage’s deflected effort clipped the outside of the right-hand post, before trickling away to safety.

In the end, it’s a result that probably reflects the performances of both sides. Bochum have been able to stop the bleeding of defeats they’d suffered at the beginning of the campaign, having previously shipped eight goals in their first two matches of the competitive season.

As for Dortmund, this is the first match this season they haven’t tasted victory in, but Terzić will take confidence from his side’s improved showing in the second half.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kevin Stoger (Bochum)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBochumDortmundBundesliga
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson a doubt for mini-derby at Bochum
Bayern hand 'super-striker' Harry Kane the keys in push for consistency
Bayern Munich boss Tuchel demands stability after topsy-turvy start to season
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bowen leads Hammers past Brighton, PSG take on Lens
Updated
Erik ten Hag praise after Man United's horror start against Forest
West Ham continue unbeaten start with impressive win at Brighton
Ange Postecoglou overjoyed at James Maddison's impact at Spurs after Bournemouth victory
Boss Mikel Arteta rues early goals making life difficult for Arsenal
Man Utd fight back from two down to fend off Nottingham Forest
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ahli announce Gabri Veiga as Brighton close in on Baleba
Updated
Palhinha stuns Arsenal as 10-man Fulham earn late point
Saudi club Al Ahli sign Spain's Veiga from Celta
Most Read
Football Tracker: Bowen leads Hammers past Brighton, PSG take on Lens
Bellingham bursts Vigo bubble as Real Madrid sneak to narrow win
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ahli announce Gabri Veiga as Brighton close in on Baleba
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |