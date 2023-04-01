Dortmund stutter to draw against rivals Bochum despite Malen strike

Edin Terzić’s Borussia Dortmund side came from behind to snatch a point against Revierderby rivals Bochum, as Die Schwarzgelben’s wait for a league victory at the Ruhrstadion stretches to a whopping 13 years.

Having suffered a humbling 5-0 defeat in their opening game of the campaign, Bochum supporters might have been fearing the worst with the visit of last season’s runners-up.

However, it was in fact the home side who found a surprise opening goal, when Kevin Stoger drilled a left-footed strike from just inside the 18-yard-box beyond Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal, sending those inside the Ruhrstadion into raptures.

Perhaps expecting a tougher challenge from the visiting side, Bochum remained untroubled after taking the lead, with Die Schwarzgelben managing just one shot on target during a disappointing first half.

A mere 13 miles separate Bochum from Dortmund, but in the first period the pair looked worlds apart, as the hosts spent the majority of the opening 45 minutes untroubled.

That all changed in the second half though, with a rejuvenated away side fighting back early on, when Donyell Malen netted a stylish equaliser from range.

Taking aim from outside the penalty area, the Dutchman’s fearsome right-footed strike left goalkeeper Manuel Riemann with little chance of making a save, while restoring parity in a now evenly-matched Revierderby.

With parity restored, the two sides showed no sign of settling a point and it was Bochum themselves who came closest on two occasions to snatching the win.

Firstly, goalscorer Stoger forced Kobel into an acrobatic one-handed save, before substitute Patrick Osterhage’s deflected effort clipped the outside of the right-hand post, before trickling away to safety.

In the end, it’s a result that probably reflects the performances of both sides. Bochum have been able to stop the bleeding of defeats they’d suffered at the beginning of the campaign, having previously shipped eight goals in their first two matches of the competitive season.

As for Dortmund, this is the first match this season they haven’t tasted victory in, but Terzić will take confidence from his side’s improved showing in the second half.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kevin Stoger (Bochum)

