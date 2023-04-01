Filling the void: Bayern Munich's desperate search for a new number nine

With the season at an end, clubs all across Europe are turning their focus to transfer targets that can fill gaps in their squads in preparation for the new campaign. There is one position in particularly high demand amongst some of Europe's elite clubs this summer.

Bayern Munich, by their lofty standards, had an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign, and whilst a final-day collapse from Dortmund saw them win their eleventh consecutive Bundesliga title, they really missed Robert Lewandowski's goalscoring heroics.

There appears to be a number of clubs in a similar boat to Bayern this summer; number nines are in demand and thankfully for Europe's elite, there is no shortage of young centre forwards on the market.

Here we have compiled a list of three strikers Bayern could target this summer, from the most to the least 'obvious'.

The obvious choice - Victor Osimhen (24) (Napoli)

Whether Bayern Munich can afford the Nigerian International is a significant concern for the Bavarians since Napoli are reportedly seeking 125 million euros for him.

That might not be affordable for a team likely to undergo a rebuild this summer under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

However, the 6ft 1 striker has proven himself to be one of the best in the world in his position this season.

His 26 Serie A goals in 32 appearances and 31 goals in all competitions make for impressive reading and he ranks highly amongst the best strikers in Europe.

His tally was, in fact, the fifth highest across Europe's top five leagues, helping Napoli to their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Victor Osimhen's Serie numbers in 22/23 Flashscore

But what kind of striker is Osimhen and what can he offer Bayern Munich?

Well, he fits into a similar category to a lot of the emerging modern strikers.

His height helps him to be competitive in the air and his nine headed goals in all competitions highlight his aerial prowess.

He is also rapid and although Napoli often dominated possession of games this season, they had the alternative option of playing more direct, feeding Osimhen in wide areas or through the middle.

Another major string to Osimhen's bow is his ability to hold the ball up, using his strength to hold off defenders and link with the midfield.

This was a big part of Napoli's success this season. As a team who played on the front foot and dominated the ball, Osimhen's ability to hold the ball up often kept his side in possession when a less physical striker would fail to do so.

Whilst he might be right-footed, he is also strong on his left and scored four goals using his weaker foot this season, making him a nightmare to defend against because he can run into either channel and cut in on either foot.

Therefore, it is evident that the prolific young striker has an all-round game that is as good as anyone in Europe and you can understand why Napoli's president Aurelio de Laurentiis is demanding so much money for the new king of Naples.

How do Bayern set up?

Under Tuchel, Bayern play either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-1-2-3 and as is becoming a common trend amongst elite tactical managers, Bayern's full-backs invert into midfield when in possession.

This narrow set-up allows an extra man in midfield to help control possession and give extra freedom to the more creative players, which in Bayern's case are Jamal Musiala (20) and Leon Goretzka (28).

Although there are some significant differences in Tuchel's style in comparison to what Osimhen is used to under Luciano Spalletti, the principle is the same.

He will be in a side full of technically gifted players who will dominate possession and he has already shown with eye-catching results, how effortlessly he fits into this type of system.

Verdict: Victor Osihmen is the 'obvious' choice for Bayern for good reason. He has an all-round game and his physicality makes him the perfect modern striker - 9/10

Dusan Vlahovic is an explosive young striker and he broke onto the scene for Fiorentina in the 2021/22 season, scoring 21 goals in 37 Serie A appearances.

At that point, it looked like he was going to be the next big forward in European football as his pace and power proved impossible to defend against.

The 6'3 Serbian's biggest asset for the Italian club was his clinical finishing, averaging 0.64 goals per 90 minutes that season.

With his raw speed, he would often find himself one-on-one with an onrushing goalkeeper, and then he was able to generate frightening power on his strikes, reminiscent of Erling Haaland.

A move to Juventus halfway through the 2021/22 season made a lot of sense and it was a well-merited move for one of Serie A's rising stars.

Seven goals in 15 Serie A appearances was a very encouraging start to life in Turin and it only looked like things would get better for the Serbian international.

However, an injury-hit and largely underwhelming 2022/23 season has tempered some expectations and could also see Juventus open to selling him.

He would not be cheap, but the Serb would be the cost-effective alternative to Osimhen, whilst being a similar profile of striker.

Vlahovic's form may not be as impressive as Osimhen's but he did score 10 more goals than the Nigerian in the 2021/22 Serie A season.

Could Thomas Tuchel be the man to revive the big Serbian's career?

Verdict: Vlahovic would be considerably cheaper than Osimhen but his drop-off in form and injury setbacks are causes for concern. It's therefore just a question of whether Tuchel thinks he could help to revive his stop-start career - 7/10

Balogun may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking about a young striker to lead the line for one of Europe's most prestigious clubs. However, his impressive loan spell at Reims, which saw him score 21 times in 37 Ligue 1 appearances, averaging 0.63 goals per game, showcased just why he could be a good, cheaper alternative.

Bayern Munich are expected to have a busy summer. According to reports, they are already closing in on signing both Kyle Walker (33) and Kim Min-jae (26) and they remain in the race to sign Declan Rice (24).

Therefore, signing a striker like Balogun who has proven himself to be a clinical penalty box striker for a price considerably less than the two previously mentioned alternatives, makes a lot of sense.

The 5'10 striker may not have the aerial threat of Osimhen and Vlahovic or the same raw speed, but he has a poacher's instinct that matches Osimhen and surpasses Vlahovic.

This can be highlighted by his goal on his second USA appearance last night after he decided to represent them over England last month.

Giovanni Reyna carried the ball through midfield and released it perfectly on the edge of the box, just as Balogun was making a darting run ahead of the Canadian defender.

The pass was timed to perfection and Balogun took the shot first time with his right foot inside the box, beating the keeper with power at his near post.

Verdict: Balogun may not possess some of the physical attributes of a world-class 'modern' striker but valued at around £25m, he would be a steal for Bayern. Long-term he may prove to be a backup striker but for next season with a rebuild expected, signing the American international could make sense - 8/10