Flashscore Awards: Bellingham named both Most Improved & Young Player of the Year

The editors of Flashscore News have reached a decision - Jude Bellingham (20) has been voted by an overwhelming majority as both the 2023 Young Player of the Year and Most Improved Player, hardly surprising given his meteoric rise at Spanish club Real Madrid.

After three successful years at Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham said farewell to the German Bundesliga last summer. He was transferred to Real Madrid for €103 million.

Praise from all quarters

Prior to that, he had almost led BVB to their first league title for eleven years. His great understanding of the game, his ball handling and his incredible winning mentality had made Bellingham an undisputed leader at Dortmund.

Despite his young age, he was even able to wear part of the captain's armband. His coach at the time, Edin Terzic, was fascinated by Bellingham's maturity and, in October 2022, even described him as "the oldest 19-year-old he had ever seen."

At Dortmund, Bellingham had already demonstrated his incredible talent AFP

England captain Harry Kane was similarly effusive in his praise. At the 2022 World Cup, the striker said of his young teammate: "I think he's a fantastic player. He can do everything, with and without the ball.

"He's good at pressing, moves around a lot and leads duels. With the ball, he can run metres, dribble, pass deep and score goals.

"I really like Jude. He has a really good personality and is very mature for his age."

The Three Lions reached the quarter-finals in Qatar, with Bellingham the undisputed starter. It was the midfielder's first glimpse of his talent on the biggest stage.

After his transfer to Real Madrid, he did not need much time to adapt. His new coach Carlo Ancelotti immediately appreciated Bellingham's style of play and modified his tactics in such a way that the young Englishman became the ideal successor to Karim Benzema, who had left for Saudi Arabia.

From playmaker to striker

On paper, Bellingham may still be a midfielder, but in practice, he acts as a sort of shadow striker. His deep runs are intelligently calculated and almost unpredictable. Bellingham knows exactly when to drop back and when to show himself in the opposition penalty area.

His 17 goals in 21 appearances for Real - plus an iconic goal celebration - are the result of this unconventional style of play.

Bellingham is at home in any part of the opposition half Opta by StatsPerform/AFP

Despite his young age, Jude Bellingham radiates an elusive dominance. His work ethic and willingness to push himself to the limit make him the perfect player for Real. His teammate Vinicius Junior believes so too.

"He was born to play for Real Madrid and to make his mark here at the biggest club in the world."

Bellingham's only concern is the language barrier: "I simply don't speak Spanish yet. I'm sorry, but I'm encountering unexpected obstacles with this language. It's difficult for me, I admit. In any case, I promise maximum commitment - guaranteed!"

The future belongs to Jude Bellingham. In recent months, he has gone from child prodigy to superstar. As the era of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi slowly draws to a close, new names are stepping into the limelight. A trio - made up of Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland - are set to follow in the huge footsteps of 'CR7' and 'La Pulga'.

But it is also clear that a player of his ambition is not content with receiving dozens of advances. His real objective is not to make the headlines but to win as many titles as possible. At Madrid, he has the best conditions to do so. And Bellingham will also be a force to be reckoned with at Euro 2024... and beyond.