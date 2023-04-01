From Ghana to Europe: Forson Amankwah's path to greatness inspired by Bernardo Silva

Forson Amankwah (20) has quickly risen through the ranks at Red Bull Salzburg and has started to feature significantly in the first team. Like many Ghanaian footballers who ply their trade in Austria, Amankwah started his professional career in Ghana with West Africa Academy (WAFA).

At WAFA, it didn’t take long for them to realise they had a special talent in Amankwah. On his Ghana Premier League debut, the midfielder scored in added time against Karela United in 2019 to announce himself.

In 15 months, Austrian Bundesliga side Salzburg acquired the services of Amankwah before loaning him to their main affiliate club FC Liefering. He impressed in the second tier of Austrian football and after returning to Salzburg was once again loaned to Rheindorf Altach in the top flight.

At the start of the 2022/23, Amankwah was informed he will be part of Salzburg’s first team. One of the things that convinced the coaching team was the technical level of the midfielder. His ability to weave through tight spaces, his eye for a pass, and his venomous left foot have seen his development fast-tracked. The 20-year-old has attributed part of his development to Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

“The player I watch the most is Bernardo Silva because I like him so much. Anytime I watch him play, it looks like they’re going to take the ball away from him because he’s small but they never get the ball. He never loses the ball so it makes him special. My target is to reach his level,” he tells Flashscore in an exclusive interview.

Amankwah has confessed his love for Bernardo Silva Profimedia

Amankwah jokes that he might be a few inches taller than Bernardo Silva but admits that he is still learning his craft. Things have moved fast for the Ghanaian who has already played more games for Salzburg this season than he managed the whole of last season. Halfway through the season Amankwah has started 65% of the league games, played 57% of available minutes, and contributed to 12% of Salzburg’s goals.

“I might say this season I've been so good because last season I wasn't playing so much. But I think this season is really good because I've been playing so many games. I think I am becoming more important to the team because last season I wasn't playing so much and then this season I play so much and I am having the opportunity to impact games.”

Forson Amankwah talks about Bernardo Silva Owuraku Ampofo

Amankwah’s involvement hasn’t just been limited to the Austrian top flight, the former WAFA player has also been entrusted in the Champions League this season, in the process making his debut in the competition.

“I think the Champions League is every player's dream to play because it's the topmost competition in the world. I grew up wanting to play in the Champions League and I was thrilled the night I made my debut against Real Sociedad. Being part of the squad in the competition was a good experience but unfortunately, we were knocked out.”

Amankwah’s Salzburg were in a tricky Champions League group paired with Inter Milan, Benfica, and Real Sociedad. The Austrian side were eliminated from Europe altogether in the cruellest way after being knocked out on goals scored.

Amankwah (R) looks dejected after being knocked out of Europe Profimedia

“We were so disappointed because we put so much energy to at least make it to the Europa League play-offs, but it couldn’t happen for us. But it was also a good experience for us to learn about the Champions League so next time we could make things better.”

On a personal level, Amankwah is having his most prolific season in front of goal scoring four goals in all competitions and providing two assists. His form hasn’t gone unnoticed back home in Ghana as Chris Hughton included him in the provisional 55-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). For Amankwah, the progression into the national team picture amazes him considering he has never represented Ghana at the youth level.

“I've never been with any of the Ghanaian youth teams. So it's probably going to be a bit difficult to settle. It will take time but we are all football players so I expect it to get better with time.

“It's my dream to play for my country. My mom, dad, and family want me to be part of the team and then play for Ghana. So if I'm part of the team I'll be so happy because I've been dreaming about it. I was proud to see my name in the provisional squad because there were so many players around.

“I'll be happy if I'm part of the final squad for the AFCON but me just being in the provisional squad means that even if I don’t make this tournament, I can next time or maybe next year or eventually I’m going to have my turn. I’m looking forward to that and I will continue to work hard.”

Throughout his career, he has played as a right winger, a number 10 and 8. Versatility is one of the key traits players mostly fall back on especially when it comes to playing in a competitive space like Europe. However, the former WAFA player reveals his favourite position is number 10 – right behind the striker.

Forson Amankwah in action Profimedia`

“I will say my actual position is a 10 but I can also play as an 8 on the right side and then on the left side when required. But my primary role is the number 10. However, you know every coach has his philosophy so I don’t mind playing elsewhere.

“In the game, I enjoy dribbling and making passes into the final third for the strikers to get their goals so I get my assists as well. I hope that I continue doing that so I can reach the next level,” he added.

Just like Bernardo Silva, Forson Amankwah made his debut in the Champions League at age 20. Silva was in AS Monaco at the time and went on to win the competition with Manchester City nine years later. The Ghanaian will hope that he can reach a similar trajectory as his career unravels.