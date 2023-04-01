Head coach Bo Svensson leaves Bundesliga club Mainz after poor start to season

Svensson leaves with Mainz bottom of the league
Svensson leaves with Mainz bottom of the league
Profimedia
Mainz 05 and coach Bo Svensson (44) have agreed to part ways after the team's poor start to the season, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

Mainz were eliminated from the German Cup on Wednesday and are bottom of the league standings with three points from nine matches.

"It's very difficult for me to say goodbye, but I have the feeling that now is the right time," Svensson said.

"But unfortunately, due to results, the time has come to accept that no individual is bigger than the club and that everyone needs to pull together to get through this."

Svensson was appointed Mainz manager in January 2021.

Jan Siewert, currently the club's Under-23 coach, will take charge of the first team on an interim basis.

