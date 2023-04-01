'A phenomenon': Neuer hails Kane as Bayern break Champions League record

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. 'A phenomenon': Neuer hails Kane as Bayern break Champions League record
'A phenomenon': Neuer hails Kane as Bayern break Champions League record
Harry Kane celebrates opening the scoring for Bayern
Harry Kane celebrates opening the scoring for Bayern
AFP
Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer (37) called Harry Kane (30) "a phenomenon" after the striker scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to beat Galatasaray 2-1 on Wednesday, booking the home side a spot in the Champions League knockout stage.

"Before the game we spoke about how we can rely on him" Neuer told DAZN. "He's a phenomenon and we're proud that he's playing in the team."

Bayern had won their past 16 Champions League group stage matches in a row, but with scores locked at 0-0 with 10 minutes remaining, the run looked set to end.

Kane however had other ideas, heading in a Joshua Kimmich free-kick, to put his side in front.

The goal survived two offside checks but Kane was not done, scoring again with four minutes remaining, to seal the victory and bring his tally to a remarkable 19 in 15 in all competitions since joining from Tottenham in the summer.

"I'm enjoying it," Kane said of his blistering start to life in Germany.

"That's why they brought me here. As a striker, I love to score goals, love being on the pitch and most importantly love winning games".

Cedric Bakambu scored deep into injury time to give the visitors hope, but Bayern held on for a one-goal victory.

Galatasaray, who had fought valiantly at home, with Bayern's 3-1 win far less dominant than the scoreline suggested, again left empty handed, but can still qualify in the group with two games remaining.

Harry Kane celebrates after putting Bayern 2-0 up
AFP

"We expected a tough game after the away leg but I thought we played better," said Kane.

"We improved in the second half. Overall we deserved to win and I'm happy we qualified."

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said his side were "a little sloppy" and "inefficient" but said his team "perhaps felt the strain" of playing just a few days after their 4-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund.

Six-time winners Bayern have now gone 38 games unbeaten in the group stages, another Champions League record.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBayern MunichKane HarryGalatasarayNeuer ManuelTottenhamDortmund
Related Articles
'Even easier to play with Kane than I thought' says Bayern's Musiala
Injuries won't deter us from plan to beat Galatasaray, says Bayern's Tuchel
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Show more
Football
UCL Team of the Week: Brandt simply unstoppable as Pepe breaks Champions League record
Roony steals the show as Neestrup declares 'the kid was born to score against Man Utd'
Manchester United boss Ten Hag laments 'harsh' Rashford red card
Manchester United drop lead twice in embarrassing loss to FC Copenhagen
Arsenal on brink of Champions League knockouts as Sevilla swept aside
Kane nets brace to continue hot streak as Bayern made to sweat in Galatasaray victory
Martinez nets late penalty as Inter squeeze past RB Salzburg to secure progression
Real Madrid ride early Braga pressure to ease through into Champions League last 16
Union Berlin finally snap 12-game losing streak after nervy Napoli draw
Most Read
Manchester United drop lead twice in embarrassing loss to FC Copenhagen
Union Berlin finally snap 12-game losing streak after nervy Napoli draw
Arsenal on brink of Champions League knockouts as Sevilla swept aside
Sevilla manager Diego Alonso wants to avenge 'unfair' Arsenal defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings