AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund play out goalless draw to toughen task in group of death

Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan each failed to net a first UEFA Champions League (UCL) goal of 2023/24 at the second attempt, with a lacklustre 0-0 draw meaning that the Rossoneri have now won just two of their last nine group stage matches in this competition.

Despite the disappointment of their side losing their group stage opener against PSG, the Yellow Wall was in characteristic voice to welcome elite continental football to the Ruhrgebiet for the new season.

The passion in the stands translated to the pitch in an incredibly open – but ultimately goalless – first half.

Edin Terzic had his side playing a risky game throughout, but aside from a header over the top from Malick Thiaw, little went Milan’s way in the opening stages.

Meanwhile, Dortmund saw a pair of attempts from Donyell Malen sail wide as the home side found their rhythm.

Giroud comes close for AC Milan AFP

Looking for the first European goal of his career, last season’s joint-top Bundesliga scorer Niclas Fullkrug was the first to test Mike Maignan with a low drive, while Julian Brandt couldn’t keep his acrobatic attempt under the crossbar.

Rafael Leao was a real menace on the left for Milan, but a third consecutive goalless half of Champions League action was to be the outcome.

It was a more tentative start to the second half for Dortmund, and they could well have gone behind when Christian Pulisic turned to shoot in the box, but the American couldn’t beat Gregor Kobel on his return to the Westfalenstadion.

Substitutions could have made the difference for the home side, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens fired over, but it was Milan who pushed on as the game entered its final stages.

Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench to cause a stir of his own, whipping his shot just past the post, before Tijjani Reijnders hit wide from the edge of the box, as the final 0-0 scoreline became all the more inevitable.

Subsequently, despite recording a 23rd successive unbeaten outing at the Westfalenstadion, Dortmund’s inability to replicate their league form in Europe will be of concern to Terzic.

Meanwhile, seven-time European champions Milan at least travel back to Italy with another clean sheet.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

Group F table Flashscore

