AC Milan should never have sacked Paolo Maldini, says ex-teammate Mark Hateley

Former footballer Mark Hateley (62) has revealed he's been speaking to his old AC Milan teammate Paolo Maldini (55) regularly this season after his sacking as the Rossoneri's technical director.

Maldini's dismissal by Milan owner Gerry Cardinale was among the most controversial events in 2023, particularly after building a Scudetto-winning team just 12 months earlier.

Former England striker Hateley played with Maldini at Milan and they remain in contact. He's confident the Milan job won't be the Rossonero legend's last in the game.

Speaking to Tribal Football, Hateley revealed: "Yes, I speak to Paolo on WhatsApp. I've known him a long, long time.

"I was doing the same job at Rangers when he first came back into the club, on the business development side of the game. But, you know, he is a legend. I mean, Franco's (Baresi) there.

"You know, he has his office there. And Paolo is one of those players that is not sackable for me. He is Mr. Milan, along with Franco, he's a one-club player who brings so much experience.

"They make him director of football after the first year of his business development, he goes and wins the league like that.

"The second year, he gets to the semi-final of the Champions League, and then gets sacked? That's... That's... That's... Grazie mille. Grazie mille. All that sort of stuff!"

Hateley is adamant the decision hurts Milan.

He continued: "He is just a guy that should always be associated with AC Milan. Whether it's a sporting director, whether it's an ambassador, it's just one of those things.

"It's absolutely... I phoned him straight away, and I said, enjoy. I said, enjoy the family, get yourself together, get yourself away. You know, it's... The game's a stressful game.

"You've been in the game a long time. Recharge, reboot, and you never know. They will be calling you back very, very shortly."