Bayern Munich fans banned from away leg of Champions League quarter-final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Bayern Munich fans banned from away leg of Champions League quarter-final
Bayern Munich fans banned from away leg of Champions League quarter-final
Bayern fans during the second leg against Lazio
Bayern fans during the second leg against Lazio
AFP
Bayern Munich fans have been banned from attending the away leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie after their supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch during their 3-1 win at Lazio earlier this month, the club said on Tuesday.

UEFA fined Bayern 40,000 euros after travelling fans set off fireworks during their 2-1 win at Copenhagen in October. Bayern were given a suspended one-match ban from purchasing away tickets in December. The incident at Lazio triggered the ban.

The club will not appeal UEFA's decision, Bayern said in a statement.

"We have to accept this punishment. Not only were pyrotechnics set off, but also fired deliberately onto the field, directly endangering bystanders," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

"This was such an explicit violation of the conditions of probation that an appeal is unfortunately futile.

"The fact we now have to play away without the support of our fans is a big blow. A small group of individual offenders have done a disservice to all our supporters and the team."

Bayern beat Lazio 3-1 in aggregate to reach the last eight. The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Friday. 

The first legs will be played on April 9th and 10th, and the second legs are scheduled for April 16th and 17th.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBayern MunichLazio
Related Articles
Thomas Tuchel broke toe in pre-game team talk before Bayern's win over Lazio
Kane 'proud' after 'perfect night' sees Bayern cruise through in Champions League
Kane nets double as Bayern ease into Champions League last eight with win over Lazio
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: Bayer Leverkusen's Head of Coaching on Xabi Alonso and his stunning impact
Inter wary of Atletico's home record ahead of Champions League clash
Luis Enrique saw Ligue 1 as 'an easy league' before taking the PSG job
Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in next season's revamp
Race for the Scudetto: Roma & Fiorentina play out thriller, Koopmeiners & Colpani impress
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone welcomes 'important' Griezmann return
Nigeria and Ghana set to renew rivalry in international friendly
Liverpool an 'annoying pain' for others in the title race, says boss Klopp
Cameroon suspend player over alleged identity fraud and face AFCON ban
Most Read
Djokovic surprised by his 'really, really bad' level in shock defeat to Nardi
Ronaldo's Al Nassr exit Asian Champions League with penalty shootout loss to Al Ain
Cole Palmer the star yet again as resurgent Chelsea beat Newcastle United
Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Nardi in monumental upset at Indian Wells

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings