Champions League Team of the Round: Brazilians Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha bag hat-trick

The third round of matches is complete in the UEFA Champions League and that means it's time for our latest Team of the Week.

After his hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund, there was every chance that Vinicius Jr. would be in with a chance of claiming this week's highest score. And so it proved, as the Brazilian topped the charts with a magnificent 9.5 rating.

The line-up below is based on our internal rating scale, with the 11 best players of the round arranged in a 3-4-3 formation.

Champions League Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Mattia Perin (Juventus) - 9

The performance of the Bianconeri's second-choice goalkeeper was practically perfect: decisive saves throughout the 90 minutes, then even a penalty save to deny Enzo Millot. Too bad for him that in the dying moments, he was unable to prevent El Bilal Toure's goal and the clean sheet for his team. The next day, Juventus rewarded him with a renewal until 2027.

Defenders

Miguel Gutierrez (Girona) 8.5

The former Real Madrid player, with whom he won the Youth League in 2020, had the satisfaction of scoring his first career goal in the Champions League, unlocking the match against Slovan Bratislava. It was a crucial goal as it helped to give the Spanish team their maiden victory in the competition.

Wilfried Singo (AS Monaco) - 8.6

The former Torino player has become one of the defensive pillars of the Monaco team. First, he served the assist for the opening goal and then, with a thunderbolt from distance, he scored to make it 3-1 against Crvena Zvezda.

Stefan Ristovski (Dinamo Zagreb) 8.4

The Macedonian has a past in Italy with Parma, Crotone, Frosinone, Bari and Latina. He is now with Dinamo Zagreb and was decisive on Wednesday with two assists for Sandro Kulenovic and Bruno Petkovic.

Midfielders

Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) 9.3

The Portuguese player will long remember last night: two assists but above all his first career goal in the Champions League, scoring a late penalty.

Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan) 8.9

The Dutchman was influential for his side, scoring a brace in the 3-1 victory over Club Brugge - his first with AC Milan and also in the Champions League.

Rafael Leao (AC Milan) 8.7

Despite the criticism that he should always do more, the Portuguese winger stayed on the pitch for an hour, giving an impressive performance that will perhaps change the minds of his detractors.

Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco) 8.6

The former Liverpool man from Japan was one of the stars in the 5-1 win over Crvena Zvezda: two goals and an assist helped to boost the scoreline.

Strikers

Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid) 9.5

It is not the first time the Brazilian has produced such a devastating performance, and he often picks the most important moments. The Germans, who were pipped in last year's final, know this well.

This time around, Real Madrid needed a jolt after falling two goals behind, and the former Flamengo man scored three times.

Raphinha (Barcelona) 9.1

Vinicius Jr.'s compatriot is having an exceptional season, in which he has shone mainly through the assists provided to Robert Lewandowski. This time, however, he was the main man, finding the net three times in an inspired individual display - his 100th appearance in a Blaugrana jersey.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 8.7

It is now 44 goals in the Champions League for the Norwegian. A remarkable record for someone who is still only 24, and his 'scorpion shot' which resulted in Manchester City's second goal was reminiscent of the great Zlatan Ibrahimovic.