Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Continuity is key for Inter to repeat success, says Simone Inzaghi ahead of Red Star clash

Continuity is key for Inter to repeat success, says Simone Inzaghi ahead of Red Star clash

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi
Inter coach Simone InzaghiReuters / Daniele Mascolo
Inter must find continuity to retain their Serie A title and it will also be essential in the Champions League where they host Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday, said manager Simone Inzaghi (48).

At this stage last season, Inter had won five of six games and were top of Serie A, but they are currently fourth in the standings after dropping seven points, while they drew 0-0 at Manchester City in their opening Champions League game.

"It's difficult to win (the title) and it's even more difficult to win again. But as far as the lads are concerned, they are working with great commitment," Inzaghi told reporters on Monday ahead of Red Star's visit.

"Then, of course, we still lack that continuity that we had, especially last year. That continuity that makes the difference to you both in the championship and in the Champions League."

Finding continuity will be even more important in this season's Champions League with the new league phase format.

"Last year after the first two games you were able to take stock and understand how the games could go, because then you knew that in the third and fourth game, you would have played the same opponent, home and away," Inzaghi said.

"Now it's a bit of everyone against everyone. It's a winning formula with two extra games, with more difficulties. You can't make calculations, because it's a sort of one-off game."

Inter - Red Star head-to-heads
Inter - Red Star head-to-headsFlashscore

Those extra European games mean that rotating his team will be of even more importance this season, and Inzaghi is still unsure about who will start up front against Red Star.

"I still have to decide between Lautaro (Martinez), (Marcus) Thuram, (Marko) Arnautovic and (Mehdi) Taremi," he said.

"They will probably have a good chance to play all four of them. I don't know who will start, tomorrow I will have to evaluate today's training."

Piotr Zielinski has yet to start a league game this season, but Inzaghi confirmed the midfielder will be in the lineup against the Serbian side and expects a tough challenge against an outfit who lost their opening league phase game to Benfica.

"It's a team that started on July 20th. They've had nine league games. They've played in the preliminaries," Inzaghi said. "It's a very well-trained team, with excellent players."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueInterCrvena zvezda
Related Articles
Inter midfielder Barella out for at least two games with thigh injury
Guardiola pleased to have Foden back in Manchester City training
Turkish pair Akturkoglu and Kokcu help Benfica to win over Crvena zvezda
Show more
Football
European Highlights: Champions League returns with blockbuster second round of fixtures
Southampton debacle leaves promoted trio winless, but all is not lost
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Liverpool and Man Utd track Bremer as Arsenal hatch Vlahovic plan
Spanish sports minister anticipates 'severe' sanctions for Madrid derby incidents
Premier League Player of the Week: Palmer puts on a show for Chelsea
Premier League Team of the Week: Kulusevski and Saka stand out
I don't care about individual records anymore, says Cristiano Ronaldo
Fulham's Raul Jimenez a man reborn four years on from horror head injury
Pep Guardiola promises strong Man City side in Slovan Champions League tie
Most Read
Premier League sack race: Ten Hag and O'Neil now on borrowed time
Dembele dropped for Arsenal clash for the good of PSG team, says Luis Enrique
Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o faces six-month ban by FIFA for misconduct
Hansi Flick to field Barcelona's first-choice players against Young Boys

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings