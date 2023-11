Dortmund proved doubters wrong by escaping 'Group of Death', says Terzic

Borussia Dortmund had proved the doubters wrong by securing qualification from a Champions League group of heavy hitters, head coach Edin Terzic said, after his side won 3-1 at AC Milan on Tuesday.

Drawn alongside Paris St-Germain, Newcastle United and Milan, Dortmund got off to a woeful start in their campaign by taking just a point from their opening two matches, but then won three games straight to ensure a top-two finish in Group F.

"We all remember that evening after the draw when they reported about the 'Group of Death,'" Terzic told reporters.

"We also remember the first game in Paris when everyone told us after the defeat now it's going to be difficult.

"And then after the 0-0 at home against Milan, they said, yes, now it's over. And then we went there as leaders in this group," he added.

Terzic said injury issues made things difficult ahead of the Milan game.

"We didn't talk about it like that before the game, but you got a message almost every 30 minutes, every 60 minutes," he added.

"The (doctor) came with new information, who can make the squad, who can't, who can play a half and who can't... it wasn't easy and yet the lads fought their way through it today."

The three other teams remain in contention for a spot in the knockout rounds going into the final round of fixtures on December 13, with Dortmund hosting PSG and Milan visiting Newcastle.