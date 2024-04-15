Dortmund's Sebastien Haller to miss Atletico clash but Jadon Sancho to return

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Dortmund's Sebastien Haller to miss Atletico clash but Jadon Sancho to return
Dortmund's Sebastien Haller to miss Atletico clash but Jadon Sancho to return
Haller picked up another injury for Dortmund
Haller picked up another injury for Dortmund
AFP
Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller (29) will miss Tuesday's home Champions League quarter-final clash with Atletico Madrid, while winger Jadon Sancho (24) is set to return, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said Monday.

Dortmund trail 2-1 after the first leg in Madrid, with Haller scoring a goal late to bring the visitors back into the tie.

Haller was subbed off after just 10 minutes in Dortmund's 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, the Ivory Coast striker's first league start since September.

Terzic said Haller "needs to rest for a week to get a clearer diagnosis but we assume he'll definitely be unavailable for two to three weeks."

The injury continues Haller's health struggles at Dortmund. The striker missed six months with testicular cancer after signing with the club in the summer of 2022.

This season, he missed several matches with an ankle injury after returning from winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast.

Dortmund were however given a boost with the news that England winger Sancho, who missed Saturday's win over Gladbach completely, will return.

"Jadon is fit again. He immediately felt better on Sunday and could train yesterday. He's back in the squad."

Terzic would not reveal whether Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug or teenager Youssoufa Moukoko would replace Haller up front.

"We've got two training sessions and a bit of time to go. We had three players in that position and now we have two.

"In the past we've played well with Fuellkrug up front, in the past we've played well with Moukoko up front - and we've done well with both on the field."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueHaller SebastienSancho JadonDortmundAtl. Madrid
Related Articles
Diego Simeone admits Atletico ready to suffer in Dortmund after first leg victory
Atletico Madrid's fast start helps them to first-leg win over Borussia Dortmund
Terzic warns Dortmund to not make any mistakes against clinical Atletico
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: Ray Parlour on what Arsenal will be thinking following Aston Villa defeat
Kylian Mbappe and PSG face fight to keep Champions League dream alive
OPINION: Alejandro Garnacho should be more worried about Man United teammates than Ten Hag
Leverkusen sporting director expects Florian Wirtz and Granit Xhaka to stay at club
Xavi ready for Champions League thriller between Barcelona and PSG
Barcelona hope young blood can overcome old ghosts in Europe
Everton reportedly lodge appeal to Premier League against two-point deduction
Who is the former Zambia captain Rainford Kalaba involved in tragic road accident?
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City players are enjoying the pressure
Most Read
Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapses on pitch with Udinese match suspended
Football Tracker: Inter Milan drop points as Lyon produce stunning comeback
How Xabi Alonso and a touch of tiki-taka lifted Leverkusen to brave new heights
Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso honoured to be part of special day for champions

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings