Dreamland for Burn and Newcastle as PSG collapse in electric European clash

Burn celebrates scoring for his boyhood club in the Champions League

Newcastle United lived out the UEFA Champions League night of their dreams on their way to a 4-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain, recording their 15th consecutive European home match undefeated.

There was a sensational atmosphere as the UCL music played at St. James’ Park for the first time in two decades, and the Magpies’ players mirrored their fans’ incredible energy.

Fever pitch was reached in the 17th minute, as Marquinhos’ poor pass attempt was headed towards Alexander Isak by Bruno Guimaraes.

When the striker’s venomous attempt was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, Miguel Almirón was on hand to clinically convert Newcastle’s first goal in this competition since Alan Shearer’s brace against Inter Milan in March 2003.

Newcastle were relentless and Fabian Schar came agonisingly close to finding their second, meeting Kieran Trippier’s corner delivery with a first-time shot that fizzed marginally wide.

PSG had plenty of possession throughout the first half but Les Parisiens’ only true respite came when Isak required treatment for a cut to the head.

That reprieve didn’t last long, as Dan Burn rose above Milan Skriniar to head home Guimarães’ cross and inspire euphoric celebrations after the tensest of VAR checks.

Key stats from the match at full time Flashscore

Eddie Howe’s side showed absolutely no signs of letting up after half time and Kieran Trippier slipped the ball through for Sean Longstaff, who smashed a shot that proved too powerful for Donnarumma to handle.

PSG finally responded in the 56th minute, with Warren Zaire-Emery dinking a perfectly weighted ball that Lucas Hernandez glanced past Nick Pope.

Ousmane Dembele had two promising openings as PSG aimed to compound any nerves among the home support, but the winger was halted by Jamaal Lascelles’ superb recovery challenge and a strong Pope save.

Providing the perfect end to an unforgettable night, Schar won the ball high up, played a one-two with Jacob Murphy and sent a simply unstoppable effort into the top corner, as Newcastle went a sixth consecutive match unbeaten across all competitions to go top of Group F.

PSG, meanwhile, have only won two of their last 10 away matches in this competition but stay second in the ‘Group of Death’ after AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund drew.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

