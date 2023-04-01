Guardiola praises 'fantastic player' Haaland after the striker breaks another record

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Guardiola praises 'fantastic player' Haaland after the striker breaks another record
Guardiola praises 'fantastic player' Haaland after the striker breaks another record
Haaland is breaking record after record
Haaland is breaking record after record
Reuters
Yet another goals record on Erling Haaland's (23) bulging CV had Pep Guardiola sounding on Tuesday - tongue-in-cheek - like he was growing tired of answering questions about his prolific scorer.

The Norwegian became the fastest to score 40 Champions League goals with his strike in the 54th minute that sparked City's 3-2 comeback victory over RB Leipzig that clinched them top spot in Group G with a round of group games remaining.

Three days earlier, Haaland had become the fastest to net 50 Premier League goals in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

"Again? I have to tell you again?" Guardiola laughed, when asked for comment. "A thousand million times, I'm really impressed. They won today. Another record. Congratulations. He's a fantastic player. I tell you many times, we're really, really pleased.

"We love him, not just for the goals he scores, but for many many other things."

It took Haaland just 35 matches to reach 40 goals, smashing Ruud van Nistelrooy's mark of 45 games.

But more importantly to Guardiola, it kick-started City's comeback after a woefully sluggish first half left them trailing by two goals for the first time in a Champions League game since 2018.

Guardiola said he hoped his players would learn from the roller-coaster game.

"To win in that game not comfortably, to realise, to put in front of the mirror and say 'We have to do better,'" he said.

"But February (the round of 16) we'll be there top of the group, I don't know who we're going to face but the second leg will be (at home), and we showed again that we are able to make a comeback."

City took a different route to Etihad Stadium on Tuesday at Guardiola's request. The manager wanted his team to see the trinity statue of Colin Bell, Francis Lee and Mike Summerbee that was unveiled earlier in the day.

"I encouraged the club to drop us, the bus, there and we can walk," Guardiola said. "So another gesture for the three important (players)... really really nice."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester City
Related Articles
Manchester City's Gvardiol happy to be on same side as Haaland
Haaland's halftime shirt swap with Young Boys skipper raises eyebrows
Haaland poised to break another scoring record, Stones facing long absence
Show more
Football
Dortmund proved doubters wrong by escaping 'Group of Death', says Terzic
South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
Barcelona have shown 'winning mentality' in Champions League, says Xavi
'Group of death' delivers as PSG, Newcastle and AC Milan all stay in the hunt
Napoli's Victor Osimhen still in doubt for Champions League, says boss Mazzarri
Man City come from behind to beat RB Leipzig and clinch top spot
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Cancelo and Felix send Barca past Porto to advance in Champions League
Dortmund dash past AC Milan to book Champions League knockout spot
Most Read
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Cheap seats? Most and least expensive places to watch Champions League
Welcome back to 'Hell': Manchester United braced for Galatasaray cauldron
Napoli's Victor Osimhen still in doubt for Champions League, says boss Mazzarri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings