Hakan Calhanoglu has become an all-round star for Inter and will be a key man against City

Tolga Akdeniz

Hakan Calhanoglu (29) sits on the brink of history. Should Inter Milan get their hands on a fourth European Cup, he will become the first Turkish international to win the Champions League. With the final also set to take place in the Turkish city of Istanbul, what a fitting setting it would be. But for the Italian giants, they will unquestionably need their midfield maestro to be at his instrumental best if they want to take down a formidable Manchester City outfit chasing a historic treble.

When Calhanoglu joined Inter from their cross-city rivals AC Milan on a free transfer, he was a player who tended to do most of his work in the final third. He often found himself in the playmaker position, or even on the left wing.

But his role at the Nerazzurri has been different. He has started to occupy deeper areas on the pitch, while also improving other facets of his game. Calhanoglu has become a more complete, all-round midfielder playing under Simone Inzaghi.

Calhanoglu in Inter training before the final Profimedia

Calhanoglu has just four goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, which doesn't stand out too much. But when analysing his performances, it is important to look at other numbers, rather than the most obvious ones.

The midfielder has created 70 chances in Serie A, at an average of 2.7 per game - the highest at Inter. His six assists in the league are unmatched by anyone at the club.

He is the conductor in the heart of their midfield, creating numerous opportunities for his teammates.

But as previously mentioned, he has become a player with multiple strings to his bow. No Inter midfielder has more interceptions than Calhanoglu in the league (25), and he wins the ball back in midfield an average of 4.2 times per 90 minutes, more than anyone else in his side. He is now putting in a real shift defensively.

His performance for Inter against AC Milan in their Champions League semi-final second leg was absolutely superb, but did go under the radar.

Calhanoglu's stats in Inter's Champions League second leg StatsPerform, Profimedia

His 68 touches of the ball, 40 completed passes, eight final third entries, nine duels won, as well as the 14 times he won back possession, were all the most by an Inter player.

He may not be scoring bags of goals, or doing all the flashy things that keep at the edge of your seat, but Calhanoglu is a crucial cog in Inter's midfield alongside Nicola Barella. Should he have a good game, then Inter tend to follow suit.

And against Manchester City, they will really need him to have a good game. Calhanoglu will be coming up against arguably the best midfield in world football, with Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan all set to start, with John Stones likely to move into midfield from defence.

It will be the biggest game of Hakan Calhanoglu's career, and as he takes to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium pitch, he will potentially be 90 minutes away from making Turkish football history.

