LIVE: Vinicius Junior tucks home to give Real Madrid lead against Bayern Munich

The Champions League semi-finals are finally upon us, and first up is a huge European heavyweight clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena. It promises to be a captivating encounter between two of the most decorated sides in this competition.

Real Madrid took the lead after 25 minutes, almost against the run of play after a fast start from Bayern Munich. Toni Kroos played a gorgeous through ball through the heart of Bayern's defence, with Vinicius Junior capitalising on Manuel Neuer's hesitancy to slot home.