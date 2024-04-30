LIVE: Vinicius Junior tucks home to give Real Madrid lead against Bayern Munich

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. LIVE: Vinicius Junior tucks home to give Real Madrid lead against Bayern Munich
LIVE: Vinicius Junior tucks home to give Real Madrid lead against Bayern Munich
Updated
Vini celebrates with Kroos
Vini celebrates with KroosAFP, Statsperform
The Champions League semi-finals are finally upon us, and first up is a huge European heavyweight clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena. It promises to be a captivating encounter between two of the most decorated sides in this competition.

Follow our text commentary or listen to live audio with us at Flashscore

Real Madrid took the lead after 25 minutes, almost against the run of play after a fast start from Bayern Munich. Toni Kroos played a gorgeous through ball through the heart of Bayern's defence, with Vinicius Junior capitalising on Manuel Neuer's hesitancy to slot home.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBayern MunichReal Madrid
Related Articles
England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham headline Champions League final four
Real Madrid wary of Bayern Munich threat in upcoming 'European Clasico'
Carlo Ancelotti warns that Real Madrid won't underestimate Bayern Munich
Show more
Football
Atletico Madrid hit with two-match partial stand closure after racist abuse
OPINION: Keep or sell? Players Manchester United should cut adrift or retain
'We're here to enjoy it', says Luis Enrique ahead of Dortmund semi-final
Study launched to investigate ACL injuries in women's football
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco confirms Thibaut Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024
Spain appoints ex-national coach Vicente del Bosque to supervise football federation
Updated
Fulham in sanction agreement with Premier League regarding player registrations
Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa cleared to play pending anti-doping ban appeal
Race for the Scudetto: Fiorentina thrash Sassuolo as Tammy Abraham saves Roma
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Real Madrid wary of Bayern Munich threat in upcoming 'European Clasico'
Leicester clinch Championship title with victory against Preston
Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into World Championship quarters with win over Ryan Day

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings