Pepe and Lamine Yamal break Champions League knockout-stage age records

On Wednesday night, FC Porto managed a 1-0 win over Arsenal while Barcelona fell short in a 1-1 draw at Napoli. For the Portuguese side, veteran central defender Pepe (40) played the full 90 minutes. At the other end of the age spectrum, Lamine Yamal (16) played 80 minutes for Barca.

Pepe played 10 seasons for Real Madrid from 2007, with whom he won the Champions League three times. After two seasons at Besiktas, he decided to return to Porto, where he had previously been under contract for three seasons.

In four days, he will turn 41 and on Wednesday he became the oldest-ever outfield player in a starting line-up during the Champions League knockout stage.

Yamal, on the other hand, became the youngest-ever player in the knockout phase of Europe's biggest tournament in Naples.

The teenager made his debut in Barcelona's main squad already 10 months ago and has since played four international matches (scoring two goals) for the Spanish national team.

He was already the youngest Barca player since 1922 and the youngest-ever starter for the club in La Liga. He also became the youngest international and the youngest goal scorer for Spain.

Yamal in action for Barcelona Profimedia

When Pepe played his first game in the knockout phase of the Champions League in March 2005, it would be another two years before Yamal was born in Esplugues de Llobregat, Barcelona.