Pepe and Lamine Yamal break Champions League knockout-stage age records

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Pepe and Lamine Yamal break Champions League knockout-stage age records
Pepe and Lamine Yamal break Champions League knockout-stage age records
Pepe is still many strikers' nightmare opponent
Pepe is still many strikers' nightmare opponent
Profimedia
On Wednesday night, FC Porto managed a 1-0 win over Arsenal while Barcelona fell short in a 1-1 draw at Napoli. For the Portuguese side, veteran central defender Pepe (40) played the full 90 minutes. At the other end of the age spectrum, Lamine Yamal (16) played 80 minutes for Barca.

Pepe played 10 seasons for Real Madrid from 2007, with whom he won the Champions League three times. After two seasons at Besiktas, he decided to return to Porto, where he had previously been under contract for three seasons.

In four days, he will turn 41 and on Wednesday he became the oldest-ever outfield player in a starting line-up during the Champions League knockout stage.

Yamal, on the other hand, became the youngest-ever player in the knockout phase of Europe's biggest tournament in Naples.

The teenager made his debut in Barcelona's main squad already 10 months ago and has since played four international matches (scoring two goals) for the Spanish national team.

He was already the youngest Barca player since 1922 and the youngest-ever starter for the club in La Liga. He also became the youngest international and the youngest goal scorer for Spain.

Yamal in action for Barcelona
Profimedia

When Pepe played his first game in the knockout phase of the Champions League in March 2005, it would be another two years before Yamal was born in Esplugues de Llobregat, Barcelona.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeaguePepeYamal LamineBarcelonaFC Porto
Related Articles
Barcelona manager Xavi feeling 'a bit better' after first-leg draw with Napoli
Lack of Champions League experience cost Arsenal, says Arteta of Porto defeat
Last-gasp Porto goal sees Arsenal lose first leg of Champions League tie
Show more
Football
Toni Kroos announces surprise Germany comeback for Euro 2024 on home soil
Updated
Xabi Alonso focused on Bayer Leverkusen job despite growing speculation
Newly appointed manager Calzona bids to launch Napoli revival at Cagliari
Spanish court hands Dani Alves four-and-a-half year prison sentence over sexual assault
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Shakhtar star Sudakov expects to 'give everything' against Marseille
All change please: Which managers are in and out at Europe's top clubs
Champions League Best XI: A perfect performance from De Bruyne, Mbappe delivers
Messi the creator as Inter Miami beat Real Salt Lake in MLS opener
Most Read
Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr progress in Asian Champions League, Yokohama F. Marinos through
Jim Ratcliffe plans to knock 'enemies' Manchester City and Liverpool 'off their perch'
Spanish court hands Dani Alves four-and-a-half year prison sentence over sexual assault
Last-gasp Porto goal sees Arsenal lose first leg of Champions League tie

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings