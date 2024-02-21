Last-gasp Porto goal sees Arsenal lose first leg of Champions League tie

Galeno (26) netted a stunning last-gasp winner to secure a 1-0 victory for Porto over Arsenal in their Champions League round of 16 first leg at the Estádio do Dragão, with the victors having now lost just one of their last 18 home matches in this competition.

Arsenal are considered amongst the favourites for this season’s Champions League, such has been their form in the Premier League in 2023/24.

However, during a hard-fought first half in Porto, it was the home side who enjoyed the better chances, with the woodwork denying Galeno a close-range opener as the winger somehow struck the post from six yards out before skewing the rebound wide of the upright.

Elsewhere, Nico Gonzalez whistled a shot over the bar from the edge of the box, while Evanilson tested David Raya.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

On the back foot throughout the first period, Mikel Arteta’s side did grow into the match after the break, as Martin Odegaard let rip with what looked to be a goal-bound strike, only for it to strike Leandro Trossard in the penalty area before being cleared to safety.

The best chance during the Gunners’ most promising spell fell to Trossard, who volleyed his first-time effort over the crossbar after being found at the back post by Declan Rice.

In the end, it was a moment of pure genius from Galeno that proved the difference, as the Brazilian attacker curled a sensational strike home from 20 yards out to snatch the win.

Galeno scored the decisive goal StatsPerform, AFP

After a composed and controlled second half, Arteta and Co. will be bitterly disappointed to have ultimately succumbed to their opponents, and they now have work to do at the Emirates Stadium in two weeks’ time.

History, though, is not on Porto’s side - they have never won in England, drawing three and losing 18 of their trips

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alan Varela (Porto)

See all of our stats from this match here.