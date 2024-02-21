Last-gasp Porto goal sees Arsenal lose first leg of Champions League tie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Last-gasp Porto goal sees Arsenal lose first leg of Champions League tie
Last-gasp Porto goal sees Arsenal lose first leg of Champions League tie
Goalscorer Galeno battles with Ben White
Goalscorer Galeno battles with Ben White
Profimedia
Galeno (26) netted a stunning last-gasp winner to secure a 1-0 victory for Porto over Arsenal in their Champions League round of 16 first leg at the Estádio do Dragão, with the victors having now lost just one of their last 18 home matches in this competition.

Arsenal are considered amongst the favourites for this season’s Champions League, such has been their form in the Premier League in 2023/24.

However, during a hard-fought first half in Porto, it was the home side who enjoyed the better chances, with the woodwork denying Galeno a close-range opener as the winger somehow struck the post from six yards out before skewing the rebound wide of the upright.

Elsewhere, Nico Gonzalez whistled a shot over the bar from the edge of the box, while Evanilson tested David Raya.

Key match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

On the back foot throughout the first period, Mikel Arteta’s side did grow into the match after the break, as Martin Odegaard let rip with what looked to be a goal-bound strike, only for it to strike Leandro Trossard in the penalty area before being cleared to safety.

The best chance during the Gunners’ most promising spell fell to Trossard, who volleyed his first-time effort over the crossbar after being found at the back post by Declan Rice.

In the end, it was a moment of pure genius from Galeno that proved the difference, as the Brazilian attacker curled a sensational strike home from 20 yards out to snatch the win.

Galeno scored the decisive goal
StatsPerform, AFP

After a composed and controlled second half, Arteta and Co. will be bitterly disappointed to have ultimately succumbed to their opponents, and they now have work to do at the Emirates Stadium in two weeks’ time.

History, though, is not on Porto’s side - they have never won in England, drawing three and losing 18 of their trips

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alan Varela (Porto)

See all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueArsenalFC Porto
Related Articles
Martin Odegaard insists free-scoring Arsenal want to win Champions League
Arsenal 'dreaming' of Champions League win at Wembley, says Arteta
Top 10 players of the Asian Cup: Son, Kim and other household stars take centre stage
Show more
Football
Fiorentina winger Christian Kouame in hospital after suffering with malaria
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw faces another injury layoff
Osimhen on target as Napoli come back to draw with Barcelona in first leg
Liverpool come from behind against Luton to reinstate Premier League lead
Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr progress in Asian Champions League, Yokohama F. Marinos through
Updated
Maccabi Haifa progress to Europa Conference League last 16 after battling past Gent
Jim Ratcliffe plans to knock 'enemies' Manchester City and Liverpool 'off their perch'
Intense and honest: Who is new Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner?
German Bundesliga drops foreign investor search after fan protests
Updated
Most Read
Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr progress in Asian Champions League, Yokohama F. Marinos through
Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel agree to part ways at the end of the season
Jim Ratcliffe plans to knock 'enemies' Manchester City and Liverpool 'off their perch'
Ace machine Ivo Karlovic officially calls time on 'unorthodox' career

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings