Leicester to take on Coventry on opening weekend of Championship season

Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season

Leicester will play at home to last year's Championship play-off runners-up Coventry on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season after the Football League fixtures were released on Thursday.

The Championship season will get underway on 4th August with Southampton, back in the second tier of English football, at newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds will face Cardiff at Elland Road on 6th August with Ipswich, fresh from promotion from League One, travelling to Sunderland.

League One winners Plymouth Argyle will play Hudderfield on 5th August.

Cardiff and Swansea will renew rivalries in the South Wales derby on 16th September and 16th March, with Leeds and Huddersfield contesting the Yorkshire derby on 28th October and 2nd March.

Norwich and Ipswich face each other on 16th December and 6th April.

The final day of the season will see all teams kick-off simultaneously at 3pm on 4th May, with the play-off semi-finals to follow. The play-off final will take place at Wembley Stadium on 26th May.

See all the Championship fixtures and your club-by-club here.

League One

All 24 teams will kick-off on 5th August with Wigan, who finished bottom of the Championship last season, away to Derby.

Reading will start life in the third-tier of English football at home to Peterborough United, who lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs.

Blackpool will play Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road with Leyton Orient travelling to Charlton Athletic.

In the other stand-out fixtures, newly-promoted Carlisle United face Fleetwood at Brunton Park with Stevenage against former League Two rivals Northampton at Sixfields.

The last round of fixtures in League One will take place a week before the Championship on 27th April, with the play-off final at Wembley Stadium scheduled for 18th May.

See all the League One fixtures and your club-by-club here.

League Two

The League Two season will get underway on 5th August with all 24 teams set to play.

Hollywood-owned Wrexham re-start life in the football league against MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground with newly-promoted Notts County at Sutton United.

Elsewhere, Stockport, beaten finalists in last season's play-offs, take on Gillingham at home.

All action will conclude in League Two on 27th April. Wembley Stadium will host the League Two play-off final on 19th May.

See all the League Two fixtures and your club-by-club here.