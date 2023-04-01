Superb Athletic Bilbao down Atletico Madrid to gain advantage in Copa del Rey semi-final

Athletic Bilbao produced the ultimate away performance to edge out Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final - becoming the first away side to win at the Metropolitano since Barcelona in January 2023.

Buoyed from netting a stoppage-time equaliser in Sunday’s Madrid derby, Atlético made an encouraging start to their first semi-final appearance in seven years, controlling possession and creating a couple of half-chances.

Despite starting the contest on the front foot, the hosts gifted Athletic the chance to take the lead in the 25th minute when Reinildo Mandava was penalised for a rash challenge on Beñat Prados on the 18-yard line.

Álex Berenguer shouldered responsibility on his return from injury to send Jan Oblak the wrong way from the penalty spot and roll home his fifth goal of the season.

As the first half entered its final 10 minutes, Julen Agirrezabala nearly presented the hosts with a first-half equaliser when he parried the ball into Memphis Depay’s path, but fortunately for Agirrezabala, Aitor Paredes was on hand to block the Dutchman’s goalbound effort.

After failing to level the scoreline before the break, Diego Simeone’s side made a purposeful start to the second period, with Samuel Lino firing a low strike past the far post.

While Simeone called for reinforcements from the bench, it was a couple of Athletic substitutes who went close to doubling the visitors’ advantage. Unai Gómez’s long-range drive was parried into the path of Asier Villalibre, who blazed over with the goal at his mercy.

At the opposite end of the Metropolitano, Lino continued to lead the search for a leveller, as he drifted inside onto his favoured right foot before curling the ball just inches wide of Agirrezabala’s goal.

Iñigo Lekue was then required to make a goalline clearance to deny Ángel Correa in the closing stages of the gripping contest. In one final moment of drama, Atlético were awarded a penalty, in stoppage time only for the decision to be overturned for an offside infringement.

As a result, the visitors breathed a huge sigh of relief and celebrated a crucial first-leg victory to take back to the San Mamés.

