Lacazette brace helps Lyon past Valenciennes to make Coupe de France final

Alexandre Lacazette celebrates his second in front of the home faithful

An Alexandre Lacazette double helped Lyon into their first Coupe de France final since 2012 after a 3-0 victory over Valenciennes.

With the Coupe de France still being Lyon’s likeliest route into Europe for 2024/25, even after a recent resurgence in form, this was simply a must-win semi final tie against Ligue 2 basement boys Valenciennes.

As expected, they went on the attack early, and January signing Said Benrahama was causing trouble down the left, almost catching out Valenciennes keeper Jean Louchet at his near post in the 10th minute.

The Algerian then picked out Ernest Nuamah twice in quick succession at the back post. The first of these saw his penalty appeals waved away after a challenge from Souleymane Basse before the Ghanaian side-footed wide from close range.

The visitors were, predictably, on the back foot but thought they had struck against the run of play on 39 minutes thanks to Sirine Doucoure’s neat finish. However, a VAR review concluded that former Premier League star Anthony Knockaert had fouled Jake O’Brien in the build-up.

VAR then ruled against Les Atheniens again just two minutes into the second half, when Lacazette was felled in the box by Joffrey Cuffaut.

The Lyon captain picked himself up to blast the penalty high into the roof of the net to open the scoring. And 10 minutes later, the former Arsenal man had the ball in the net again, with some deft footwork in the box from Benrahama’s pass creating space for him to finish past Louchet.

It was two subs who combined to put the final nail in Valenciennes’ coffin with a quarter-hour remaining.

Rayan Cherki’s unselfish pull back for Gift Orban was inch-perfect and the Nigerian couldn’t miss with the goal at his mercy from six yards to rubber stamp Les Gones’ final ticket.

They will now await the winner of tomorrow evening’s clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes in the showpiece on May 25th.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

