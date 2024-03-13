PSG cruise past Nice to reach French Cup semis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. PSG cruise past Nice to reach French Cup semis
PSG cruise past Nice to reach French Cup semis
Kylian Mbappe battles Dante for the ball at the Parc de Princes
Kylian Mbappe battles Dante for the ball at the Parc de Princes
Reuters
Kylian Mbappe was on target as Paris St Germain eased to a 3-1 win over Nice on Wednesday to secure a spot in the French Cup semi-finals.

Mbappe gave the hosts the lead in the 14th minute, threading the ball between Nice keeper Marcin Bulka's legs after a skilful one-two with Fabian Ruiz.

PSG doubled their lead in the 33rd when Bulka sent a clearance to winger Ousmane Dembele, with the ball spinning to Ruiz, who calmly slotted into the open net.

Nice pulled a goal back four minutes later when Jeremie Boga embarked on a splendid run into the box and the ball found its way to Gaetan Laborde, who fired home on the half-volley.

Lucas Beraldo, however, wrapped up the win for PSG when he headed home on the hour mark.

There was a long delay minutes after the goal as Bulka took a knee to the nose which required treatment and a change of shirt for the keeper.

PSG will face Stade Rennais in the semi-final on April 3rd, while Lyon and Valenciennes will contest the other semi the day before.

PSG - Nice player ratings
Flashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBulka MarcinMbappe KylianRuiz FabianDembele OusmaneLaborde GaetanLopes Beraldo LucasBoga JeremiePSGNiceRennesLyonValenciennes
Related Articles
Ligue 1 outsiders Brest bounding towards unlikely Champions League place
High-flyers Brest set for double duel with Ligue 1 champions PSG
Nice fightback in vain as Zakaria brace settles derby in five goal thriller
Show more
Football
Oblak the hero in shootout as Atleti edge past Inter to progress in Champions League
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz to represent Morocco instead of Spain
Sancho and Reus send Borussia Dortmund into Champions League quarters at PSV's expense
Semenyo completes four-goal comeback as Bournemouth shock Luton
David Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal's number one goalkeeper spot
Wes Brown admits Man Utd must improve against Liverpool in crunch FA Cup quarter-final
Lecce appoint Luca Gotti as coach following Roberto D'Aversa headbutt
Derby Week: Mexico's heated Super Clasico is a duel of millionaires and traditionalists
Jurgen Klopp says no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite return of Michael Edwards
Most Read
Arsenal move into Champions League quarter-finals after edging Porto on penalties
David Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal's number one goalkeeper spot
Porto coach Sergio Conceicao claims Mikel Arteta insulted his family
Wes Brown admits Man Utd must improve against Liverpool in crunch FA Cup quarter-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings