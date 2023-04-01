Monchengladbach score last-minute extra time winner to beat Wolfsburg in German Cup

Monchengladbach score last-minute extra time winner to beat Wolfsburg in German Cup
Moenchengladbach's Moritz Nicolas celebrates after Manu Kone scores their goal
Moenchengladbach's Moritz Nicolas celebrates after Manu Kone scores their goal
Reuters
Borussia Monchengladbach battled past VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 with a goal in the last minute of extra time through Manu Kone (22) on Tuesday to move into the German Cup last eight.

The Foals struck on the break with Kone nodding in at the far post after a quick move at the end of a game that had few highlights over 90 minutes.

Wolfsburg had missed two golden chances in second-half stoppage time through Jonas Wind to snatch a late winner.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen take on Paderborn on Wednesday while Borussia Dortmund travel to in-form VfB Stuttgart for a place in the last eight.

See all the results and follow the German Cup on Flashscore.

