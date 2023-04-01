Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough progress to League Cup semi-finals

  4. Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough progress to League Cup semi-finals
Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough progress to League Cup semi-finals
Updated
Chelsea players celebrate
West London rivals Chelsea and Fulham have joined Middlesbrough in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, following wins over Newcastle and Everton.

Boro beat lowly Port Vale 3-0 to progress, but both Premier League outfits were taken to penalties by their opponents.

Chelsea left it dramatically late to equalise against Newcastle to force a last-gasp shoot-out at Stamford Bridge, with Mykhailo Mudryk the hero.

At Goodison Park, Everton fancied their own bit of drama, but an 82nd-minute equaliser by Beto wasn't enough to inspire the Toffees to victory over Fulham.

Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield in the fourth quarter-final tomorrow.

Port Vale 0 Middlesbrough 3

It took Boro just 11 minutes to take the lead over their League One opponents, through Jonathan Howson.

Despite a plucky first-half performance by Port Vale, the Championship side were able to double their lead through Morgan Rogers before the break.

Heads looked to have dropped in the second period as Middlesbrough piled the pressure on.

Though Matt Crooks made it 3-0 before the hour mark, Boro were wasteful with the ball and may feel more goals could have been had.

Key stats from Boro's win
Everton 1 Fulham 1

Fulham won 7-6 on penalties.

Everton looked the more threatening side in the first period but found themselves trailing after a 41st-minute Michael Keane own goal.

Fulham players celebrate
Much improved after the break, the Toffees pushed for an equaliser and eventually found it via Beto - who had come off the bench after 60 minutes.

With just eight minutes of regulation time to play after the goal, Everton didn't have enough time to bag a winner and the match went to penalties.

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

Chelsea won 4-2 on penalties.

Despite dominating much of the match, Chelsea looked to be sailing out of the EFL Cup via an early Callum Wilson strike.

The Newcastle man bagged in the 12th minute, but it proved to be one of the few moments of joy his side would experience in the English capital.

Chelsea pushed right up until the final moments and found their goal in Mudryk to send the match to penalties.

Kieran Trippier and Matt Ritchie failed to convert their spot-kicks for Newcastle, which ultimately decided the affair.

