Mauricio Pochettino hopes League Cup final officials avoid Liverpool bias

  4. Mauricio Pochettino hopes League Cup final officials avoid Liverpool bias
Mauricio Pochettino lost the League Cup final in 2015
Reuters
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino (51) called on match officials to make fair decisions in their League Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday and cautioned them against being swayed by emotions over Jurgen Klopp's (56) departure.

Pochettino pointed out his side's penalty appeals were unfairly dismissed during their 4-1 defeat at Anfield in the Premier League last month.

"What we need to be sure is that we are going to compete and be fair in every single decision," Pochettino said on Friday.

"When we played against Liverpool in Liverpool, I think not one key decision was for us. Two penalties were not given. Duels, 50-50s were always for the other colour, always red. I want to be treated in a fair way."

The Argentine manager does not want the emotions and pressure surrounding Klopp's farewell season to be a factor at play, hoping the referee, Chris Kavanagh, will officiate the challenges at Wembley without the 'red' bias.

"It's nice, Liverpool is an amazing club and I love Klopp. It's his last season here and we go to compete in the same way, both teams, and to see it for both clubs in the same way.

"But after my last experience playing there, what I want in Wembley is to go there and not feel the pressure. It is to play a game in the same level and the best team will win. But not to feel the pressure of people around."

Pochettino was denied the previous chance to get his hands on English silverware during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, having lost the League Cup final to Chelsea in 2015.

Liverpool are eyeing a record-extending 10th League Cup victory while Chelsea are hoping to re-ignite their shaky season by winning the Cup for the sixth time.

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

Jurgen Klopp says League Cup trophy a big part of final chapter with Liverpool
Football Tracker: Man City and Arsenal face tricky tests, Bayern prepare for crunch clash
Updated
China turn to Branko Ivankovic after Aleksandar Jankovic contract terminated
'My head is here': Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso bats away speculation
Asian Cup-winning coach Marquez Lopez handed Qatar contract until 2026
Barcelona have not given up hope of winning successive LaLiga titles, says Xavi
Bayer Leverkusen survive wobble to beat Mainz and go 33 games unbeaten
