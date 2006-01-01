Czech Republic bring in Sevcik to replace injured Sadilek in Euros squad

The replacement for the injured Michal Sadilek is clear as Ivan Hasek (60), the coach of the Czech national football team, has announced that Petr Sevcik (30) will play at the European Championship in Germany.

On Saturday, Sadilek went on a tricycle during his individual time off for a training camp in Schladming, fell while riding and suffered a laceration in the shin area. The national team management first reported that he was injured on the bike, but later admitted in response to media articles that the original version did not add up.

Coach Ivan Hasek denied that Sadilek violated team rules, saying he was allowed to be active. The coach said that even 10-year-old children rode tricycles in Schladming.

The player himself regrets his actions very much."I made a mistake that I will not undo. I weakened the team and deprived myself of a big tournament. I punished myself. I thank everyone who helps me, especially my family and loved ones," Sadilek wrote in his first statement after the injury on Instagram.

Sevcik will join the team on Thursday morning before flying to Hamburg, when the national team will meet after a two-day break. The midfielder has played 15 games for the national team, the last of which was last year. He was among the substitutes in the nomination for Euro 2024.