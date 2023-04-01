Faruk Hadzibegic leaves job as Bosnia coach after Euro qualifying defeats

Bosnia have suffered three defeats from four games in Euro qualifying

Bosnia coach Faruk Hadzibegic (65) has left the job after successive defeats in their recent Euro 2024 qualifying matches, the country's football association (NFSBIH) said on Friday.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina national team's incumbent head coach Faruk Hadzibegic will not perform this job in the future," NFSBIH said in a statement.

Former Yugoslavia player Hadzibegic, who also briefly managed Bosnia in 1999, took the job in January.

Bosnia lost three of their four matches after Hadzibegic was appointed, with his stint finishing with a 3-0 defeat to Portugal last weekend and a 2-0 home loss to Luxembourg on Tuesday.

Hadzibegic also coached Montenegro's national team and clubs including Sochaux, Real Betis, Troyes, Dijon, Bastia and Valenciennes.

Bosnia are fourth in European Championship qualifying Group J after three defeats from four matches.