Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead

A 45-year-old Tunisian gunman suspected of killing two Swedish football fans in Brussels died on Tuesday after being shot by police in a cafe, Belgium authorities said, while Sweden's prime minister called for stronger EU border security.

Two Swedish nationals were shot dead and a third person was wounded in central Brussels on Monday night and a man who identified himself as a member of the Islamic State claimed responsibility in a video posted online.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting as a football match between Belgium and Sweden was about to start, triggering a massive manhunt and prompting Belgium to raise its terror alert to the highest level.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo called Monday's shooting a brutal "terrorist attack".

"Last night three people left for what was supposed to be a wonderful soccer party. Two of them lost their lives in a brutal terrorist attack," De Croo told a news conference.

"The perpetrator targeted specifically Swedish supporters who were in Brussels to attend a Red Devils soccer match. Two Swedish compatriots passed away. A third person is recovering from severe injuries," de Croo said.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference on Tuesday that security should be beefed up and Sweden and the EU needed better border controls.

"I understand that many Swedes are afraid and angry," Kristersson said, adding: "This is a time for more security, we can't be naive."

The attacker, who unsuccessfully sought asylum in Belgium in November 2019, was known to police over people smuggling and illegal residence in the country, Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne told a news conference earlier on Tuesday.

Sweden raised its terror alert to the second-highest level in August after Koran burnings and other acts in Sweden against Islam's holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.

The suspected gunman, calling himself Abdesalem Al Guilani, claimed in a video on social media that he was a fighter for Allah.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that Europe was "shaken". France is deploying 7,000 extra troops on to its streets after a teacher was fatally stabbed on Friday in an attack Macron condemned as "barbaric Islamic terrorism".

The European Commission, which is based in Brussels, has urged staff to work from home. Some schools were closed

The shooting comes at a time of heightened security concerns in some European countries linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict, though a Belgian federal prosecutor said there was no evidence that the attacker had any link to the recent renewed conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Belgium has been the target of several Islamist attacks over recent years, the deadliest being the 2016 attack on Brussels airport and the city's metro, in which 32 people died.

Several of the Islamist gunmen who targeted Paris in a 2015 attack that killed 130 people were Belgian or living in Brussels.

Belgium vs Sweden cancelled

The Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden was as a result cancelled as the Swedish players remained in the dressing room after the break.

According to Sudinfo La Capitale, at least one of those killed was wearing a Swedish national team jersey.

"Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned," UEFA said in a statement on its website.

Swedish reporters at the game said they had been informed of the attack just before the national anthems were played, and the Swedish players told UEFA they did not want to play the second half and the Belgians agreed, Swedish broadcaster TV6 said.

The score was level at 1-1 when news of the suspension came and Swedish fans have been asked to remain in the stadium.

Belgium have already booked their place at the finals in Germany next year, while Sweden cannot qualify.

"I feel completely shocked," Sweden fan Pernilla Califf told the Aftonbladet newspaper. "We don't understand anything. Everyone is taking off their Swedish shirts and changing into neutral clothes. This is really unpleasant"

'COMPLETELY UNREAL'

Sweden coach Janne Andersson (61) told a press conference that they had asked not to carry on with the match.

"When I came down for the break, I got this information. Immediately, I felt that it was completely unreal. What kind of world do we live in today?" he told reporters.

"I came into the locker room and when the team started talking we agreed 100 percent that we didn't want to play on out of respect for the victims and their families."

Sweden captain Victor Lindelof (29) told the press conference that the players never felt in any danger.

"Our security team handled it well and put us at ease. They explained that this is the safest place to be in Brussels," he said.

"Belgium are already qualified and we don't have the opportunity to get to the European Championship, so I see no reason to play," Lindelof added.