Euro 2024 roundup: Mbappe at the double as France, Portugal and Belgium all qualify

France beat the Netherlands 2-1 to book their ticket to Germany with two Euro 2024 Qualifiers to spare, while also winning an away against the Dutch for the fourth time in 14 attempts.

Didier Deschamps’ men faced a Dutch side including two debutants plus another two making their first start and gave the new faces a harsh introduction to international football.

Just seven minutes in, some wonderful link-up play culminated in Jonathan Clauss clipping in a cross that Kylian Mbappe reached ahead of Lutsharel Geertruida and sent past Bart Verbruggen, quickly refinding his clinical touch after four matches without a goal for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Netherlands still hung on and carved out a massive chance when Denzel Dumfries linked up with Tijjani Reijnders before cutting the ball back for Joey Veerman. Even though the midfielder missed the target, that moment gave the hosts a lift while Xavi Simons also brought some excitement with two attempts.

Ronald Koeman suffered a blow in the 38th minute, though, as Wout Weghorst came off after trying to play through his injury.

Hope initially remained with Quilindschy Hartman’s shot almost being spilt by Mike Maignan before the break, while Donyell Malen’s attempt took a deflection off Lucas Hernandez after it.

That was soon relinquished, as Mbappe played a one-two with Adrien Rabiot and sent a simply exquisite effort soaring out of Verbruggen’s reach for his sixth goal of the qualifying campaign.

Key match stats Flashscore

To compound the hosts’ frustrations, Nathan Ake played the ball across for a simple finish from Malen but had been offside.

Hartman had shown intent throughout his debut and was rewarded in the 83rd minute when he linked up with Steven Bergwijn and fooled Maignan to become the first person to score against France this campaign.

Despite that goal and Mbappe’s strike hitting the crossbar, Les Bleus saw out the win to continue their perfect record in qualifying to confirm their place in Germany for 2024.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, have plenty of work to do as they meet Greece on Monday sitting three points behind Gus Poyet’s side, although they do have a game in hand as they look to secure second spot in Group B.

Group B standings Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kylian Mbappe (France)

See all the match stats here.

Portugal and Belgium secure qualification

Portugal have a perfect record in qualifying AFP

Portugal sealed progression to next summer’s Euros after beating Slovakia 3-2 and going seven wins from seven in Group J.

See a full match report and all the stats here.

Over in Group F, Belgium’s 3-2 win over Austria meant they mathematically qualified as well.

Friday's other results

Estonia 0 Azerbaijan 2 (18:00)

Ireland 0 Greece 2

Iceland 1 Luxembourg 1

Liechtenstein 0 Bosnia & Herzegovina 2