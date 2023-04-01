Spalletti defends decision to allow Tonali and Zaniolo to leave Italy squad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Spalletti defends decision to allow Tonali and Zaniolo to leave Italy squad
Spalletti defends decision to allow Tonali and Zaniolo to leave Italy squad
Updated
Italy manager Luciano Spalletti looks on
Italy manager Luciano Spalletti looks on
Reuters
Italy manager Luciano Spalletti defended the decision to allow Sandro Tonali (23) and Nicolo Zaniolo (24) to leave their training camp after the players were told of their involvement in an investigation by Turin prosecutors.

Italy's football federation (FIGC) said on Thursday the players were notified of the probe by prosecutors while at the national team's training centre in Coverciano, ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and England.

The FIGC did not specify what the investigation was about.

Spalletti spoke to Sky Sports on Friday, and while he did not say who had taken the decision to allow the players to leave the camp, it is one that he supports.

"It's not nice to say who decided, it's enough to say that it's the correct decision," Spalletti said.

"We can't bring two guys who have been shocked like that to play a game. Now let's think about playing, we lose two champions but we remain a very strong team."

Reuters contacted Tonali's and Zaniolo's agents for comment on Thursday.

The Italy manager, whose side take on Malta on Saturday, said it had been a testing time for the squad.

"It was a difficult night, when you have to get results there is always anxiety, but this was a different night, with a lot of bitterness over what happened," he said.

"The whole squad is close to Tonali and Zaniolo, we're very sorry for them. We will continue to be close to them even afterwards. For now, they have the spotlight on them.

"We must try to help them defend themselves, but it's also right that justice takes its course and if irregularities have occurred, then it will be right to pay."

Turin prosecutors said on Wednesday they were investigating another Italian footballer, Nicolo Fagioli, for alleged illegal betting activities.

Juventus contacted the authorities when the news was reported by media outlets, the club said on Friday.

"As soon as (Juventus) received news of the possible involvement of player Nicolo Fagioli in the matter of betting, it immediately and promptly contacted the FIGC Federal Prosecutor's Office," the statement read.

Federico Chiesa has left the Italy squad after Friday's training session because of injury. The forward missed Juventus's last game with a muscle injury and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed he will return to his club.

Mentions
FootballTonali SandroZaniolo NicoloItaly
Related Articles
Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation into reported gambling
Southgate urges England understudies to seize chance against Australia
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Show more
Football
Israeli FA president Zuares criticises England's Wembley arch decision
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Barcelona receive El Clasico boost with news that Balde has avoided serious injury
OPINION: Manchester United players should take inspiration from Beckham documentary
FIFA president Infantino offers condolences in letter to Israel and Palestine FAs
Updated
FIFPRO, World Leagues Forum launch new labour initiatives around health and safety
Flashscore Focus: Zidane, Cruyff, Panenka - innovators who expanded football's dictionary
Updated
10 summer signings who are shining and thriving at their new clubs
Can Everton be one of the Premier League’s surprise packages this season?
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Holders Senegal draw Cameroon in Africa Cup of Nations group

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings