Hungary to host Israel Euro 2024 qualifying matches v Switzerland, Romania

Hungary will allow spectators into the stadiums for the games
Reuters
Two of Israel's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games will be played in Hungary, European soccer's governing body UEFA announced on Tuesday.

UEFA postponed all matches scheduled in the country earlierthis month due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Pancho Arena in Felcsut will host Israel's Group I qualifying game against Switzerland on November 15th and their November 18th match against Romania. The matches will be played with spectators, UEFA said.

Israel, who have 11 points from six matches and sit third in the group, are also playing away at Kosovo on November 12th.

Mentions
FootballIsraelRomaniaSwitzerlandHungaryEuro
