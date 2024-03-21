Israel boss says focused on football, not fans, ahead of Euros playoff

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Israel boss says focused on football, not fans, ahead of Euros playoff
Israel boss says focused on football, not fans, ahead of Euros playoff
Israel coach Alon Hazan before the match
Israel coach Alon Hazan before the match
Reuters
Israel are not concerned about having to play their "home" European Championship playoff match against Iceland in Hungary and are fully focused on the game, not how much support they will have in the stadium, manager Alon Hazan said.

Hazan's side have playing their home matches in a neutral country for security reasons amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas, with their playoff against Iceland on Thursday taking place in Budapest's Szusza Ferenc Stadion.

"We would love to play in front of our supporters in our country in this kind of situation, but we know what happened and we cannot host the game in Israel," Hazan told reporters.

"So we're focused only (about the game) here, we don't care how many people will come to support, we would like as much as possible, but we're focused only on football."

Hazan also addressed comments reportedly made earlier this week by his Iceland counterpart Age Hareide on being hesitant to play Israel because of the civilian death toll in Gaza.

Hareide said his comments had been misunderstood.

"I don't care if he said that before and now he has some sympathy for us," Hazan added.

Israel or Iceland will face Bosnia or Ukraine for a spot in the Euro 2024 group stages in Germany, which begins on June 14.

Mentions
FootballIcelandIsraelEuro
Related Articles
England to play Bosnia and Iceland in June ahead of Euro 2024
Liverpool's Joe Gomez feels England recall 'closes chapter' on injury torment
Wales lucky to have Ramsey in reserve for Euro playoff, says captain Davies
Show more
Football
Koopmeiners asks to leave Atalanta and reveals Premier League interest
Mainoo hopeful of making England's Euro 2024 squad after being 'shocked' by first call-up
Liverpool's former throw-in specialist Gronnemark on working with Klopp
Court rules Robinho must serve Italian gang rape sentence in Brazil
Goals galore as Premier League scoring rates see biggest soar in just under a century
West Ham and Brazil star Lucas Paqueta cooperating in FA betting investigation
Hosts France favourites after kind men's football draw for Paris Olympics
Bayern Munich defender Boey out for several weeks with new hamstring injury
Most Read
Court rules Robinho must serve Italian gang rape sentence in Brazil
Aryna Sabalenka 'heartbroken' over death of former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov
Saudi deal in spotlight as Spanish Football Federation and Rubiales raided
Wozniacki unhappy that Halep was given wildcard on return from doping ban

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings