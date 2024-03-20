Wales lucky to have Ramsey in reserve for Euro playoff, says captain Davies

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Wales lucky to have Ramsey in reserve for Euro playoff, says captain Davies
Wales lucky to have Ramsey in reserve for Euro playoff, says captain Davies
Aaron Ramsey has recently returned from injury
Aaron Ramsey has recently returned from injury
Reuters
Wales stand-in captain Ben Davies (30) says having Aaron Ramsey (33) on the bench for Thursday's Euro 2024 playoff semi-final is a huge boost as they seek to secure a spot in this year's finals.

Robert Page's side must get past Finland in Cardiff and either Poland or Estonia on March 26th to qualify for the tournament.

They will be favourites to beat Finland, although Tottenham Hotspur defender Davies says it is a tricky test.

Former Arsenal player Ramsey, who is usually the Welsh captain, has only just returned from injury and has hardly played for Cardiff City, so his involvement will likely be limited to a place among the substitutes.

"The opportunity to have Aaron in this squad is a no-brainer," Davies said on Wednesday.

"On his day, he can flip a game on its head, produce a moment of magic.

"We're lucky to have him."

Wales stalwart Davies believes Finland must not be taken lightly.

"They had a good qualifying campaign. They've got a well-organised team and players who can hurt you if you're not switched on," he told reporters.

"We're anticipating a tight, nitty-gritty game because of how well-organised they are."

Wales have twice lost at home to Finland, once in a friendly and in a World Cup qualifier in 2009.

Their last meeting was in 2021 when a friendly ended 0-0.

"They're here for a reason. They're a good outfit," Page said. "We've played them in the Nations League and friendlies recently. They're going to be a big physical team and they'll pose a threat. We're going to have to be at it.

"If we play as well as I know we can, the result will take care of itself."

Page's inclusion of Ramsey in the squad was seen as something of a surprise, but Page says he brings something invaluable to the younger players in the squad.

"To have people like Aaron, who has that ability even if he doesn't have the legs he used to have, is great for the younger players," he said.

"That experience will have an influence on the group."

Follow the playoffs on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuroWalesRamsey AaronDavies BenFinland
Related Articles
Ramsey in Wales' Euro 2024 play-off squad despite lack of game time
Germany to play Ukraine and Greece in last friendlies before Euro 2024
Italy name three newcomers in squad for Venezuela & Ecuador friendlies
Show more
Football
Saudi deal in spotlight as Spanish Football Federation and Rubiales raided
Updated
Newcastle defender Sven Botman ruled out for up to nine months
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to miss Germany friendlies with muscle strain
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Leite and Sesko in demand as Napoli and Juventus mull big changes
PSG's Lee Kang-In apologises formally in South Korea for Asian Cup bust-up
Liverpool appoint Bournemouth technical director Hughes as new sporting director
Dani Alves freed on bail for one million euros after rape conviction
Updated
Richarlison urges players to seek help for mental health issues
Real Madrid keeper Courtois undergoes successful surgery after meniscus tear
Most Read
Dani Alves freed on bail for one million euros after rape conviction
Wozniacki unhappy that Halep was given wildcard on return from doping ban
Robinho awaits fate on serving nine-year rape sentence in Brazil
Saudi deal in spotlight as Spanish Football Federation and Rubiales raided

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings