Late Jude Bellingham goal salvages draw for England against Belgium

Jude Bellingham scored with the last kick of the game to salvage a 2-2 friendly draw for England and deny Belgium their first-ever win at Wembley, as the Three Lions found reason to feel positive despite extending their winless run to three matches.

Rampant injuries have disrupted Gareth Southgate’s final opportunity to cast his eye over England hopefuls ahead of UEFA Euro 2024, and John Stones joined a growing list in the treatment room inside nine minutes, hobbling off in what will have been just as big a concern to Manchester City as it is to England.

A calamitous defensive mix-up made matters worse just two minutes later, as Jordan Pickford’s woeful clearance was pounced upon by the visitors, with Youri Tielemans rolling into the bottom corner from distance.

As a frantic first-half picked up pace, the excellent Kobbie Mainoo was next to make an impact, sparking an attack which saw Ivan Toney win a penalty and convert it himself for his first England goal.

Jarrod Bowen then looked to have broken his own duck with a close-range header, but it was flagged for offside on closer inspection and Belgium responded by regaining the lead before the interval.

Lewis Dunk was most culpable as he crumbled under pressure from Romelu Lukaku, whose spectacular outside-of-the-foot cross was powered home by Tielemans’ diving header.

Re-emerging in nameless shirts to raise awareness for dementia, England continued pushing with the kind of free-flowing football that was completely absent in Saturday’s loss to Brazil.

Key stats from Wembley Opta by StatsPerform

Phil Foden’s trademark turn in midfield set up a chance for Toney, who boosted his prospects of making the Euros squad over Ollie Watkins with an assured display, but ultimately saw his effort saved into the side-netting.

Bowen and Foden each gave the visitors a fright late on, but it was Bellingham who delivered in the darkest depths of stoppage time, meeting James Maddison’s cut-back and slotting past Matz Sels to spark a roar from the rain-soaked Wembley crowd.

Belgium remain unbeaten in all 11 of their matches under Domenico Tedesco, but the edge was taken off the occasion as attention turns towards a pair of pre-tournament friendlies in June, where both sides will be desperate to build momentum.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ivan Toney (England)

