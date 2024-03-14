Belgium coach Tedesco extends contract as De Bruyne to miss England friendly

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Belgium coach Tedesco extends contract as De Bruyne to miss England friendly
Belgium coach Tedesco extends contract as De Bruyne to miss England friendly
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco
Reuters
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco's (38) contract has been extended for two more years to take them to the 2026 World Cup, officials said on Thursday, but he will be without talisman Kevin De Bruyne (32) for friendlies with Ireland and England this month.

Tedesco took over from Roberto Martinez (50) after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Belgium have not lost in his 10 games in charge so far, though a fallout with their usual first choice keeper means Thibaut Courtois has not been selected during his tenure.

Tedesco steered Belgium to an easy qualification for Euro 2024 as they topped their group with 20 out of 24 points.

Belgium's Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne has been left out of the latest squad as a precaution due to a slight groin strain.

“I don't know if there is a connection to his hamstring injury. It is now a problem on the groin that he struggled with in the last few matches,” Tedesco told reporters on Thursday.

“Yesterday I spoke to the doctor and Kevin and we decided the risk is too great. It is our responsibility to take into account the player but also the player's club.

“It is better to give him time to recover well at City and then have him ready for the European Championship. We can't take a risk now and certainly not with Kevin.”

Belgium play Ireland in Dublin on March 23rd before a high-profile meeting with England at Wembley three days later.

Belgium squad

Goalkeepers: Arnaud Bodart, Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski, Matz Sels

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Koni De Winter, Zeno Debast, Wout Faes, Thomas Meunier, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen

Midfielders: Olivier Deman, Jeremy Doku, Dodi Lukebakio, Orel Mangala, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, Arthur Vermeeren, Aster Vranckx

Forwards: Johan Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi, Charles De Ketelaere, Romelu Lukaku, Loïs Openda, Leandro Trossard

Mentions
FootballDomenico TedescoDe Bruyne KevinBelgiumEnglandEuro
Related Articles
2024 European Championships: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
England to play Bosnia and Iceland in June ahead of Euro 2024
Jordan Henderson hopeful of making England's Euro 2024 squad following Ajax move
Show more
Football
Nagelsmann names six newcomers in Germany squad for France and Netherlands friendlies
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig locked in battle for top four Bundesliga finish
EXCLUSIVE: Lee Dixon praises Arsenal's full-backs and improvement of Rice in title tilt
UCL Team of the Week: Atletico heroes deliver on big night, Kobel flawless for Dortmund
Germany's RTL looking into Bundesliga broadcasting rights, CEO says
Reims' Junya Ito left out of Japan squad amid sexual assault claim
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on hand to fire Inter Miami into CONCACAF quarters
Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham need results to progress in Europa League
Jadon Sancho grateful to Dortmund for believing in him after Man Utd struggles
Most Read
David Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal's number one goalkeeper spot
Navarro stuns second seed Sabalenka at Indian Wells, Gauff cruises past Mertens
Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham need results to progress in Europa League
Wes Brown admits Man Utd must improve against Liverpool in crunch FA Cup quarter-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings