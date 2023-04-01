Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold revels in new midfield role for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold (25) admits his move into midfield for England has given him extra "excitement" when he plays for his country.

Alexander-Arnold sparkled as a right-back for Liverpool during their Champions League and Premier League triumphs but was unable to break into the England team on a regular basis.

Strong competition from the likes of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James often kept him on the sidelines until England boss Gareth Southgate proposed a position change.

Alexander-Arnold has proved influential for Liverpool when he advances into midfield from right back and Southgate believed he could shine further forward for England.

He excelled in midfield in England's victory in Malta during a Euro 2024 qualifier last season and is expected to play in a similar role against the same opposition at Wembley on Friday.

"Since we spoke in the summer, me and the manager, about a midfield opportunity and to see if we could make it work, there has been a new-found excitement for me," Alexander-Arnold told reporters on Thursday.

"It is a huge opportunity and it is one I am grateful to have, but also making sure I take it. It is still early days, I haven't had much experience in there so still learning on the job and about picking it up as much as I can when I am in there.

"It is exciting and I enjoy learning, I enjoy having that kind of understanding of the game, trying to understand different roles and positions and admire what people are doing in there."

Alexander-Arnold has just 21 England caps but is now listed as a midfielder when Southgate names his squads, offering the Liverpool star fresh hope of a long international career.

Southgate was initially criticised by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for using Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder, but he has started to operate there for the Reds as well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold took part in England's final training session ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta AFP

England have qualified for the European Championship next year with two games to spare and Alexander-Arnold hopes to be on the plane to Germany.

Asked about the conversation with Southgate over changing his role, Alexander-Arnold said: "Initially, that there would be opportunities in there for me and then it is up to me whether I take them on or not.

"That is what any player would want and I speak to the manager like I do at my club, we sit down and talk about football, watch clips and I try and get the best understanding of what I am asked to do.

"I can help the team win games, that is just what any player ever wants. I try and do that to the best of my ability and the message I have from the manager is to go and do that in the best way possible."

