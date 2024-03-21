Zivzivadze bags brace to break Luxembourg hearts & put Georgia a game away from Euro 2024

  4. Zivzivadze bags brace to break Luxembourg hearts & put Georgia a game away from Euro 2024
Zivzivadze bags brace to break Luxembourg hearts & put Georgia a game away from Euro 2024
Zivzivadze was the hero for his country
Zivzivadze was the hero for his country
Profimedia
Georgia booked their place in the Euro 2024 playoff finals with a 2-0 victory at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena over 10-man Luxembourg, who in turn crashed out of contention to qualify for their first-ever major tournament.

Despite lacking Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s presence upfront, Georgia exerted their influence from the outset and came painfully close to drawing first blood twice midway through the half via Budu Zivzivadze.

But for the woodwork, the Karlsruher forward would’ve seen his intricate play alongside Giorgi Chakvetadze pay dividends with the first chance, before the second saw him net after illegally stealing the ball off Luxembourg shot-stopper Anthony Moris.

Zivzivadze earned a caution after seeing his goal disallowed, but Luc Holtz’s men eventually succumbed to the Crusaders before the interval. Shortly after Otar Kakabadze forced Moris into a brilliant point-blank save, Zivzivadze’s predatory instincts bore fruit from mere yards away in the form of an unstoppable finish into the roof of the net.

Budu Zivzivadze celebrates with teammates after scoring Georgia's first goal
AFP

In a shocking turn of events after the restart, the Red Lions thought they had equalised from Gerson Rodrigues’ stunning finish from inside the box. However, their celebrations were crushed abruptly when Spanish referee Jose María Sanchez denied the leveller and – after a VAR review – instead punished a cynical foul earlier at the other end by Maxime Chanot. Reacting to the decision angrily, an infuriated Chanot immediately saw a straight red card.

With Luxembourg down to 10 men, it was only a question of when Georgia would net a killer blow, and not before long, Zivzivadze soon doubled Georgia’s lead with a simple tap-in after receiving a pass from Levan Shengelia.

The onus now rested with Luxembourg to overturn a two-goal deficit going into the final minutes, but Zivzivadze’s brace had all but done the damage, sealing Willy Sagnol’s men a fourth successive unbeaten home game since Spain battered them by a 7-1 scoreline in September 2023.

Georgia will march on to face either Greece or Kazakhstan early next week for a place in Germany. Meanwhile, Luxembourg bowed out with their heads held high despite Chanot’s actions. The Euro 2024 qualifying campaign represents a minor success in itself for a nation once seen as mere cannon fodder, after five commendable victories – more than in their previous six Euro qualifying cycles combined – helped them finish third in Group J.

The match stats
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Budu Zivzivadze (Georgia)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballEuroGeorgiaLuxembourg
