Conference League roundup: Lille secure progression with away win at Ljubljana

LOSC Lille made it 11 games undefeated in all competitions (W6, D5), guaranteeing Europa Conference League progression with a 2-0 victory over NK Olimpija Ljubljana at the Stozice Stadium.

It was last chance saloon for the hosts as Olimpija Ljubljana welcomed Lille knowing only a victory would be enough to keep their Conference LEague dreams alive, while the visitors were a win away from progression.

Surprisingly it was the bottom team of Group A that started on top, carving out the first chance of the game 10 minutes in when Rui Pedro powered a header straight at Lucas Chevalier.

However, despite large parts of the pitch being waterlogged, the visitors grew into the game and deservedly took the lead following good work on the wing by Edon Zhegrova that resulted in Remy Cabella poking the ball into the back of the net.

Zhegrova gave the hosts a torrid time in the first half but somehow didn’t add to his one Conference League goal when he was unbelievably denied by a wonderful Denis Pintol save before the break.

Key match stats Flashscore

Lille started the second half on top and had seemingly put the game to bed before the hour mark when Yusuf Yazıcı scrambled the ball over the line, but after a lengthy VAR check, it was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

That reprieve clearly gave the hosts some hope of getting back into the game and they almost did shortly after when youngster Nemanja Motika blasted an effort straight at Chevalier from 15 yards out.

Pintol continued to have a game to remember in the second half, in particular when he showed off his reflexes to deny Yazici with 20 minutes remaining.

However, Pintol couldn’t keep out Yazıcı for long as the striker finally got his goal with 10 minutes remaining when he got in behind and found the bottom corner to double Lille’s lead.

Lille comfortably saw out the remainder of the game to secure a 2-0 win that takes them to the knockout stages of the UECL and confirms the Dragons’ exit in their inaugural appearance in the competition group stages.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Edon Zhegrova (Lille)

Other early Conference League results:

Group A

Klaksvik 1 Slovan Bratislava 2

Group A standings Flashscore

Group B

Bredablik 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 2

Gent 4 FK Zorya Luhansk 1

Group B standings Flashscore

Group C

FC Astana 0 Dinamo Zagreb 2

FC Ballkani 0 Plzen 1

Group C standings Flashscore

Group D

Besiktas 0 Club Brugge KV 5

Bodo/Glimt 5 Lugano 2

Group D standings Flashscore

Group E

AZ Alkmaar 1 Zrinjski 0

Group E standings Flashscore

Group G

HJK 2 Aberdeen 2