Europa Conference League roundup: Aston Villa come from behind in AZ Alkmaar victory

Aston Villa moved one step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) after coming from one goal down to defeat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in Group E, marking a fifth consecutive victory at home in all competitions.

On the losing side just once in their last six home European encounters, the hosts flew out of the dressing room at Villa Park, and thought they had opened the scoring in only the third minute.

However, the footballing gods came to the rescue of visiting AZ Alkmaar, as an offside was discovered in the build-up of play prior to Clément Lenglet heading Leon Bailey’s inviting delivery past Mathew Ryan.

Diego Carlos of Aston Villa heads the ball and scores the team's first goal
AFP

Surprisingly situated at the foot of the standings following two group stage defeats from their opening three matches, last year's semi-finalists struggled in their endeavours to call Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez into action; registering only a solitary 44th-minute Vangelis Pavlidis’ effort on target throughout a frustrating first half in front of goal.

That would all change seven minutes into the second half, as the current top-scorer in the Eredivisie, Pavlidis, survived a brief intervention from VAR, as they checked for an offside in the build-up to fire AZ ahead with a sublimely struck one-on-one finish over Martínez.

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa scores the team's second goal
AFP

Nonetheless, the visitors’ lead would only last for nine minutes as the recalled figure of Diego Carlos authoritatively rose to head home Bailey’s brilliant ball into the box into the bottom corner beyond Ryan.

Unai Emery’s side would then turn the match on its head in the 81st minute, as the in-form Ollie Watkins exquisitely headed Douglas Luiz’s delicious defence-splitting delivery past the Australian goalkeeper.

Match stats
Flashscore

The comeback victory leaves Aston Villa behind group leaders Legia Warszawa, only courtesy of the Polish side’s superior H2H record, ahead of a three-week break in the UECL calendar.

Meanwhile, AZ remain rooted to the foot of the standings with only one victory from four matches - with their hope of qualifying for the knockout round now out of their own hands.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Diego Carlos (Aston Villa)

Player ratings
Flashscore

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.

Other Europa Conference League results (21:00 CET kick-off)

Make sure to catch up with the rest of the late games in the Europa Conference League with our dedicated match reports.

Group A

Olimpia Ljubljana 2 KI Klaksvik 0

Slovan Bratislava 1 Lille 1

Group B

Breidablik 2 Gent 3

Zorya Luhansk 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 3

Group D

Club Brugge 2 Lugano 0

Group H

Ludogorets 2 Fenerbahce 0

Mentions
FootballEuropa Conference LeagueAston VillaAZ Alkmaar
