Unai Emery planning for long stay at ambitious Aston Villa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa Conference League
  4. Unai Emery planning for long stay at ambitious Aston Villa
Unai Emery planning for long stay at ambitious Aston Villa
Emery has been a huge success since arriving at Villa
Emery has been a huge success since arriving at Villa
AFP
Unai Emery hopes he is just getting started at Aston Villa after overseeing a remarkable transformation in the club's fortunes during his first year in charge.

Wednesday marked four years to the day since the Spaniard was sacked following an unsuccessful spell at Arsenal.

But his return to the Premier League has been a completely different story, with Emery leading Villa from battling relegation into the top four of the English top flight.

"It's a different moment," Emery said ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League clash at home to Legia Warsaw. "I have four years' more experience and I'm always trying to be better tomorrow than today.

"I tried to get this opportunity and I'm not going to stop in my mind while I am feeling strong. I am going to try to go forward.

"Hopefully I can stay here a long time because we have a very good challenge here - developing a lot as a club, the players, myself on how we can face the ambitious challenges we are trying to aim for."

A seventh-place finish last season meant Villa qualified for Europe for the first time in 13 years.

Emery (52) is a Europa League specialist, having won the competition three times with Sevilla, and once at Villarreal in 2021.

Villa need just a point to secure progress to the knockout stages of the third-tier Conference League from their final two group games.

Premier League table
Flashscore

However, they trail Group E leaders Legia on head-to-head record after a 3-2 defeat in Poland in September.

Topping the group would ensure direct qualification for the last 16 rather than a two-legged playoff to reach that stage.

Mentions
FootballEuropa Conference LeagueAston VillaLegia
Related Articles
Europa Conference League roundup: Aston Villa come from behind in AZ Alkmaar victory
Aston Villa score four again as they ease past AZ Alkmaar in Europe
Manchester United legend Yorke believes Ten Hag needs to 'take responsibility'
Show more
Football
Derby Week: Hamburger SV versus St. Pauli - a clash of opinions in Germany's north
Manchester United let two-goal lead slip at Galatasaray, PSV stun 10-man Sevilla
Updated
AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw set for long lay-off with hamstring tear
Nantes part ways with manager Pierre Aristouy, appoint Jocelyn Gourvennec
Klopp calls on Liverpool fans to create atmosphere for crunch clash with LASK
VAR official from PSG's controversial draw with Newcastle stood down
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Saudi approach Casemiro as Inter make Taremi contact
Del Piero, Owen & Marciniak appear in highly suspicious legends match in Poland
One in three players at Women's World Cup earn less than $30,000, says FIFPRO
Most Read
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Welcome back to 'Hell': Manchester United braced for Galatasaray cauldron
Napoli's Victor Osimhen still in doubt for Champions League, says boss Mazzarri
VAR official from PSG's controversial draw with Newcastle stood down

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings