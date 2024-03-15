AC Milan must raise bar in Europa League's last eight, says Pioli

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. AC Milan must raise bar in Europa League's last eight, says Pioli
AC Milan must raise bar in Europa League's last eight, says Pioli
Pioli sees room for improvement
Pioli sees room for improvement
Reuters
AC Milan must raise their level as the Europa League enters the quarter-finals with some European heavyweights awaiting the Serie A side, manager Stefano Pioli said after his team's 3-1 victory at 10-man Slavia Prague on Thursday.

First-half goals from Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leao helped Milan ease past the Czech side with a 7-3 aggregate win in the last-16 tie.

The seven-time Champions League winners will find out their opponents for the quarter-finals in Friday's draw, with unbeaten Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool and Benfica among the contenders. AS Roma, Atalanta, West Ham United, and Olympique de Marseille complete the strong field in the last eight.

"The level of opposition will go up now, although Rennes and Slavia Prague are decent teams even if they are not the biggest names," Pioli told reporters.

"Now the level will be higher so we have to raise the bar. There are many things we can improve on... less distractions and there are other situations to analyse in order to improve.

"Whoever we draw will be a top side but none of them are unbeatable."

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueAC MilanSlavia Prague
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham need results to progress in Europa League
Europa League roundup: Milan defeat 10-man Slavia Prague, Marseille thump Villarreal
Liverpool and Leverkusen aim to play up to Europa League favourites tag
Show more
Football
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen on course for Europa League final meeting
Updated
Real Madrid and Manchester City to meet in blockbuster Champions League quarter-final
Updated
Liverpool want to win every trophy for Klopp, says Conor Bradley
Who's Missing: Tottenham without Van de Ven for clash against Fulham
Editors' Picks: Man United clash with Liverpool, Sinner & Alcaraz face off at Indian Wells
EXCLUSIVE: Shay Given says Newcastle can catch Manchester City out in FA Cup
Southgate defends decision to go public on Ben White's England absence
Manchester United aim to end Liverpool's quadruple quest as Newcastle seek Man City shock
Europa League roundup: Schick heroics marks remarkable Leverkusen comeback to beat Qarabag
Most Read
Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham need results to progress in Europa League
Gareth Southgate says Arsenal's Ben White 'ruled himself out of England contention'
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Alcaraz set up semi-final clash, Swiatek and Gauff advance
Europa League roundup: Schick heroics marks remarkable Leverkusen comeback to beat Qarabag

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings