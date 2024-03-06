Friends reunited for Daniele De Rossi as Roma face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Friends reunited for Daniele De Rossi as Roma face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton
Friends reunited for Daniele De Rossi as Roma face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton
Daniele De Rossi has turned Roma's season around since taking over from Jose Mourinho
Daniele De Rossi has turned Roma's season around since taking over from Jose Mourinho
AFP
Daniele De Rossi's reborn Roma will face their biggest night yet on Thursday when his friend Roberto De Zerbi returns to Italy with Brighton and Hove Albion for an intriguing Europa League last-16 tie.

In less than two months since taking over from Jose Mourinho, De Rossi has turned his boyhood club's season around with passage past old foes Feyenoord in the competition's play-offs and a sudden burst of form in Serie A.

Now the former Roma captain has a chance to test his mettle against one of his closest friends in football in De Zerbi, who is a big influence on his coaching style.

The 40-year-old's relationship with De Zerbi has been cemented by the pair's daughters becoming friends, meeting up in London to watch Roma matches together.

De Rossi joked last month that De Zerbi's daughter "won't be wearing a Roma scarf" when her dad's team take on the capital club.

"I get on with him very well, he's been like an open book for me. He's always let me look at everything, from set pieces to tactics and training. He's a good friend and a great manager," said De Rossi after the last-16 draw.

Roma have quickly become a far more exciting proposition than they were under Mourinho, who is beloved in the Italian capital for reaching two European finals in as many seasons and giving their team the steel for big occasions.

Mourinho ended a 14-year trophy drought for the club by winning the inaugural Europa Conference League in 2022 before losing last year's Europa League final on penalties to Sevilla.

He was sacked out of the blue in January as Roma's season threatened to go completely off the rails, and De Rossi was seen as a big gamble to replace him as he only had four months of experience at lower-league outfit SPAL under his belt.

However, it is so far paying off as another continental knockout campaign accompanies increasingly accomplished displays in Serie A, where Roma are firmly in contention for next season's revamped Champions League.

On-form Roma

Saturday's 4-1 thumping of Monza was Roma's sixth win in seven league matches under De Rossi, in which time the capital club have scored 20 times.

De Rossi's Roma, who are fifth and four points behind fourth-placed Bologna, have only lost to champions-elect Inter Milan and are Serie A's second-highest scorers with 52 goals in 27 league fixtures.

He also has his star forwards Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku in good spirits, with both on target at the weekend and Dybala in particular flourishing in a more open team where he isn't the only source of attacking inspiration.

The Argentina international has scored nine times since the turn of the year in all competitions and looks healthier than at any time since joining Roma as a free agent in 2022.

Roma's recent European experience - they have also reached the last four of both the Europa League and Champions League in the last six years - could count against Brighton who are playing their first-ever knockout tie.

Brighton are also in a bitty run of form with FA Cup and Premier League defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham in their last two fixtures.

Nevertheless, De Rossi is under no illusions about the task at hand against his close ally, who is already being tipped to take over at some of the world's biggest clubs.

"I think he's a genius. Whether you like him or not, he's brought something new," said De Rossi.

"It's going to be an open match against a team which has hurt a lot of the big boys in the Premier League."

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueAS RomaBrighton
Related Articles
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen draw tricky Europa League round-of-16 opponents
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Liverpool and Leverkusen aim to play up to Europa League favourites tag
Show more
Football
Liverpool's Klopp urges caution as Salah returns to training after injury
Updated
Sporting and Atalanta all square after first leg of Europa League last-16 tie
A look at Liverpool's season as Jurgen Klopp's Reds travel to face Sparta Prague
Emma Hayes says Sam Kerr has Chelsea's 'full support' after police charge
French teenager Mathys Tel signs new five-year Bayern Munich contract
Southampton postpone Preston clash after fire in building next to stadium
Lowly Sheffield United heading for unwanted place in Premier League history
Derby Week: A colourful battle in South Africa's footballing heartland of Soweto
Most Read
Simona Halep set for return after doping ban cut from four years to nine months
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea seek Osimhen 'deferment', Juventus settle on Pogba replacement
Brecel and Allen into World Masters semis as O'Sullivan produces perfect display
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Luca Brecel set up World Masters final showdown in Saudi Arabia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings