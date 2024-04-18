Reliving the best European comebacks under Klopp before Liverpool face Atalanta

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Reliving the best European comebacks under Klopp before Liverpool face Atalanta
Reliving the best European comebacks under Klopp before Liverpool face Atalanta
Gini Wijnaldum, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrate (2019)
Gini Wijnaldum, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrate (2019)
AFP
Liverpool need one of their greatest performances in a European second leg match to progress in the Europa League tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's men shipped three goals to, and were held to nil, by Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Anfield last week.

It's far from the first time the Reds have found themselves needing to dig themselves out of a hole.

Liverpool have a history of overturning deficits in dramatic fashion - you may think first of Istanbul in 2005, but there have been many others.

Two in recent history and, crucially, under the tutelage of current manager Klopp stand out as more relevant examples.

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (4-3 on agg.)

On the way to winning the 2019 Champions League title, Liverpool first had the gargantuan task of overturning a 3-0 scoreline picked up in Catalonia.

Against the minnows of Europe, this would have been a mighty task - but against Barcelona, one of the continent's most famed outfits, it seemed an impossible task.

Barca, aware of the mountain they'd presented their opponents to climb, even joked about the notion of Liverpool doing so on social media.

As the above post states, Liverpool scored first in the second leg. 

After just seven minutes, by the grace of Divock Origi, the Reds had one back, but Barcelona would survive Klopp's 'gegenpressing' to go in at the break just 1-0 down (still 3-1 up). 

It should be said that Alisson, who had recently signed for Liverpool from Roma, put in an incredible performance to deny (among others) the brilliant Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

A change after the break that looked like a bad omen actually turned out to be a positive for Klopp's side as an injured Andy Robertson was replaced by Gini Wijnaldum.

It didn't take long for the Dutchman to make an impact, scoring with a thunderous effort at the Kop end on 54 minutes, before making it a brace with a delightful header two minutes later.

For those keeping count, Liverpool were then on level terms with Barcelona - an unthinkable thought before kick-off.

Barca, who almost certainly had eyes on extra time and penalties, tightened up after Wijnaldum's double and Alisson continued to protect his clean sheet.

With ten minutes left on the clock, Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped up to whip in a signature corner and noticed the opposition players were not paying attention.

The Liverpool-born full-back lashed the ball across the box and it found Origi, who was the only man inside the 18-yard box with his eyes open.

Instinct took over and the Belgian hoofed the ball into the net to make it 4-0 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate before the Reds saw out one of the most incredible comebacks in recent Champions League history.

Liverpool 4-3 Dortmund (5-4 on agg.)

It was Klopp's first season with Liverpool, so naturally, he had to meet his former club in the Europa League knockout stages.

The first leg, a 1-1 draw held in Germany, didn't offer too much to write home about, but the return leg is something Reds supporters still talk about with pride to this day.

After just nine minutes, the travelling side were 2-0 up at Anfield and looked to be dumping Liverpool out of Europe after reaching the break with their lead intact.

It should be noted, also, that this Liverpool team were not yet the seasoned side we would see toward the turn of 2020.

The starting XIs
Flashscore

Regardless, there was a match to be won and a fight-back to be had.

Origi, who would go on to earn a reputation for it, struck immediately after the restart and ignited chaos.

Shortly after, Marco Reus took the wind out of Liverpool's sails and restored Dortmund's advantage, making it 4-2 on aggregate to the Germans.

And then, like clockwork, there was a goal roughly every ten minutes until the match was over.

Philippe Coutinho scored for Liverpool with 66 minutes on the clock, then Mamadou Sakho levelled things up after 77.

But at 4-4 (on aggregate), the Reds were still headed out of the Europa League on the old away goals rule and needed another.

Liverpool kept knocking at the door and in additional time Dejan Lovren nodded in a neat cross by James Milner at the Kop end to deliver another famous comeback to the Anfield faithful.

Atalanta vs Liverpool?

Before a ball is kicked tonight, the Italians lead the Reds 3-0 on aggregate.

A potential positive for Liverpool is that they won 5-0 at Atalanta's Gewiss Stadium in 2020, but a significant negative is that they can't rely on the Anfield crowd to back them up.

To be sure, the travelling fans will make their presence known - especially if an early goal is scored, but the crowd advantage is firmly with Atalanta.

The Nerazzurri have a three-goal cushion and will be aware of Liverpool's faltering front line and difficulty breaking down defensive teams.

If Atalanta 'park the bus', it will take perhaps the greatest attacking performance by a Klopp side in the Europa League knockouts to turn around the deficit.

All eyes on Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

Follow the match on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueLiverpoolBarcelonaDortmundAtalantaFeatures
Related Articles
Atalanta challenge different to Barcelona comeback, says Liverpool boss Klopp
Five Atalanta players who could trouble Liverpool in Europa League
Premier League left sweating on extra Champions League place after bad night for England
Show more
Football
Barcelona fined 25,000 euros by UEFA for fans' racist behaviour in Paris
Complacency not to blame for end of Al Hilal's record winning run, says coach Jesus
Arteta urges Arsenal to use Champions League 'pain' to fuel title quest
Gor Mahia vs Leopards: Who will take the bragging rights in Kenya's Mashemeji derby?
FA Cup replays to be scrapped from next season as part of agreement with Premier League
Silva penalty save down to pure luck, says Real Madrid keeper Lunin
Guardiola has no regrets after Manchester City's shootout loss to 'incredible' Real Madrid
Departing Bayern coach Tuchel feels great relief after win over Arsenal
Most Read
Juventus ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo 9.7m euros in back salary
Real Madrid beat defending champions Manchester City on penalties to reach semi-finals
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Three key battles to watch in the second leg
French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings