Virgil van Dijk pleased with Liverpool's ruthlessness in Sparta Prague hammering

Van Dijk played the last 25 minutes of the match against Sparta

From the bench, Virgil van Dijk (32) watched his Liverpool team crush Sparta Prague in the Europa League quarter-final second leg. In the 66th minute, the Dutchman came on to oversee a quiet end to the game, which eventually finished 6-1. After the match, he spoke with Flashscore.

"In these games you have to start well, hoping to score a quick goal. And it worked, after 14 minutes, if I'm not mistaken, it was 3-0 or even 4-0," Van Dijk said, as Liverpool netted a record four goals in 14 minutes, the first time that has happened in European competitions since the 1970s.

"Then it can become not a dangerous game anymore, but you can lose concentration in a game like that, but the boys did well in that respect as well," he added.

Post-match interview with Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk speaking with Flashscore after the match Flashscore

The Dutch international was very sympathetic towards the Prague club though.

"It's been a tough two weeks for them in terms of results and also because of the number of goals they have conceded in the last three games.

"So my message to them is not to let today's game slow them down and I wish them the best of luck. They have a tough title fight at home," he said.

But now Van Dijk and co. are preparing for Sunday's FA Cup tie at Manchester United. The clash with Sparta looked like the perfect training session for them.

