Virgil van Dijk pleased with Liverpool's ruthlessness in Sparta Prague hammering

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Virgil van Dijk pleased with Liverpool's ruthlessness in Sparta Prague hammering
Virgil van Dijk pleased with Liverpool's ruthlessness in Sparta Prague hammering
Van Dijk played the last 25 minutes of the match against Sparta
Van Dijk played the last 25 minutes of the match against Sparta
Profimedia
From the bench, Virgil van Dijk (32) watched his Liverpool team crush Sparta Prague in the Europa League quarter-final second leg. In the 66th minute, the Dutchman came on to oversee a quiet end to the game, which eventually finished 6-1. After the match, he spoke with Flashscore.

"In these games you have to start well, hoping to score a quick goal. And it worked, after 14 minutes, if I'm not mistaken, it was 3-0 or even 4-0," Van Dijk said, as Liverpool netted a record four goals in 14 minutes, the first time that has happened in European competitions since the 1970s.

"Then it can become not a dangerous game anymore, but you can lose concentration in a game like that, but the boys did well in that respect as well," he added.

Post-match interview with Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk speaking with Flashscore after the match
Flashscore

The Dutch international was very sympathetic towards the Prague club though.

"It's been a tough two weeks for them in terms of results and also because of the number of goals they have conceded in the last three games.

"So my message to them is not to let today's game slow them down and I wish them the best of luck. They have a tough title fight at home," he said.

But now Van Dijk and co. are preparing for Sunday's FA Cup tie at Manchester United. The clash with Sparta looked like the perfect training session for them.

Key match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

See a summary of the match at Flashscore

Mentions
FootballEuropa Leaguevan Dijk VirgilLiverpoolSparta Prague
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Former Sparta Prague & Liverpool star Patrik Berger excited to see clubs clash
Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham need results to progress in Europa League
Europa League roundup: Liverpool cruise past Sparta as Roma batter Brighton
Show more
Football
Radu Dragusin to make first start for Tottenham at Fulham this weekend
Real Madrid file complaint after Vinicius allegedly targeted with racist abuse
Injured De Bruyne to miss Man City's FA Cup clash with Newcastle, Gordon in contention
Ghana re-appoint Otto Addo as head coach following disastrous Cup of Nations
Wijnaldum and Memphis return to Netherlands squad for March friendlies
Real Madrid and Manchester City to meet in blockbuster Champions League quarter-final
Updated
In-form Jadon Sancho an injury doubt for Dortmund's clash with Frankfurt
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen on course for Europa League final meeting
Updated
Aston Villa to face Lille in Conference League quarters, Olympiacos draw Fenerbahce
Most Read
Real Madrid and Manchester City to meet in blockbuster Champions League quarter-final
Gareth Southgate says Arsenal's Ben White 'ruled himself out of England contention'
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Alcaraz set up semi-final clash, Swiatek and Gauff advance
Europa League roundup: Schick heroics marks remarkable Leverkusen comeback to beat Qarabag

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings