Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino urges discipline before FA Cup semi-final with Man City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino urges discipline before FA Cup semi-final with Man City
Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino urges discipline before FA Cup semi-final with Man City
Pochettino has endured a tough season at Chelsea
Pochettino has endured a tough season at Chelsea
Reuters
Chelsea players need to respect on-field discipline as they focus on Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against holders Manchester City, manager Mauricio Pochettino (52) said.

Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke had a row over who would take a penalty kick during Monday's 6-0 win over Everton, with Madueke initially refusing to hand the ball over to Cole Palmer, who later scored from the spot.

"I explained my feelings and in the future it cannot happen like this," Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

"The message was clear and now we need to move on. They are clever and understand the situation... in another way it's good that a player wants to take responsibility for a penalty.

"But they need to respect discipline and the rules which are so important. The way they wanted to do things was in a very wrong way."

Chelsea's recent form
Flashscore

City played 120 minutes in the Champions League on Wednesday before losing to Real Madrid on penalties and Pochettino said that could benefit his side.

"We know very well, when you play 120 minutes in the Champions League, the effort is massive. And the emotional thing, it's always not easy to recover after you lose," he said.

"Of course it will be tough for them, like it will be for us. But we need to remember they have an unbelievable squad... they are showing in the last six-seven years how consistent they are playing under Pep's philosophy.

"They are, if not the best, one of the best teams in the world in the last five, six, seven years."

Chelsea could have midfielder Enzo Fernandez available after the Argentine returned to training on Friday.

Mentions
FootballFA CupManchester CityChelsea
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola admits Haaland a doubt for FA Cup semi due to muscle injury
Chelsea's 'Cold Palmer' heating up ahead of Man City reunion in FA Cup
Walker says Man City must use Champions League pain to fuel FA Cup and league title chases
Show more
Football
Manchester United hire Wilcox as technical director from Southampton
Outgoing Luis Alberto lifts Lazio past Genoa for vital Serie A victory
Football Tracker: Athletic back level against Granada as Cagliari lead against Juve
Updated
Editors' Picks: Semi-finals, derbies and a league title at stake in massive few days
EXCLUSIVE: Data analyst believes Real and PSG favourites for Champions League semis
Vitesse's 35-year Eredivisie streak ends after 18-point deduction
EFL denies it agreed to scrap FA Cup replays and calls for FA to rethink position
Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to be ready for any situation in Premier League title race
Most Read
Bulgarian tennis umpire banned for life over corruption violations
Tennis Tracker: Gauff into final set Stuttgart decider, Tsitsipas rallies past Diaz Acosta
Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals
Olympiacos defeat Fenerbahce on penalties to progress to Conference League semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings