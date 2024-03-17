Howe insists Newcastle can still salvage season following FA Cup exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Howe insists Newcastle can still salvage season following FA Cup exit
Howe insists Newcastle can still salvage season following FA Cup exit
Howe and Newcastle haven't enjoyed the best of seasons
Howe and Newcastle haven't enjoyed the best of seasons
Reuters
Newcastle's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City has left them without a shot at silverware, but manager Eddie Howe said his side still have plenty to play for in the final months of the season as they chase qualification for European football.

Newcastle have been eliminated from the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League. Howe's side are 10th in the Premier League standings after 28 games and still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League next season.

"We have a responsibility in the last 10 games to build. We will always have our targets for the season because we are building for the future and to be the most competitive team we can be," Howe told reporters on Saturday.

"There will be no negativity from me or the players. We know the importance of representing the club well in every game and every single moment."

Asked if qualifying for European football would help salvage the season, the English manager said: "That's our aim. There is a huge amount to play for, people say our season is over and that's absolute nonsense.

"We're driving forward to try to get our best form back and try to win as many games as we can. We aim to finish the season in a positive way."

Newcastle next host West Ham in a league match on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballFA CupHowe EddieNewcastle UtdManchester City
Related Articles
Dominant Manchester City down Newcastle to book place in FA Cup semi-finals
Injured De Bruyne to miss Man City's FA Cup clash with Newcastle, Gordon in contention
EXCLUSIVE: Shay Given says Newcastle can catch Manchester City out in FA Cup
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Juventus get Super Sunday rolling, Chelsea in FA Cup action
Updated
Wolfsburg sack coach Niko Kovac after third straight Bundesliga loss
Bayern Munich chief says Harry Kane 'will take no risks' with ankle injury
Chiamaka Nnadozie saves sixth penalty for Paris FC as they thrash Guingamp
Former Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala set to lead Bay FC in NWSL debut
Casemiro pulls out of Brazil squad with injury, Porto winger Pepe to take his place
Developing as a team more important than a top-four finsh for Spurs, says Postecoglou
Guruzeta double fires Athletic Bilbao past Alaves and into LaLiga's top four
Tottenham need to look in mirror after wake-up call against Fulham, says Son
Most Read
Sinner versus Alcaraz: A duel worth much more than second place in the ATP rankings
Football Tracker: Juventus get Super Sunday rolling, Chelsea in FA Cup action
'Sorry' Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open to 'balance schedule'
Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings