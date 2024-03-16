Simms bags brace as Coventry stun Wolves to reach FA Cup semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Simms bags brace as Coventry stun Wolves to reach FA Cup semi-finals
Simms bags brace as Coventry stun Wolves to reach FA Cup semi-finals
Simms bags brace as Coventry stun Wolves
Simms bags brace as Coventry stun Wolves
AFP
Coventry City stunned Wolverhampton Wanderers with two goals at the end of stoppage time to beat the Premier League side 3-2 in the FA Cup and book their trip to Wembley for the semi-final. It’s a far cry from their last meeting, which was played during the 2013/14 League One season.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Milan van Ewijk both showed plenty of intent during the early stages, and it was the Wolves man’s foul on his opposing wideman that resulted in the first yellow card and notable opportunity.

While Bobby Thomas couldn’t turn his header goalward from Kasey Palmer’s free-kick delivery, Coventry continued to look positive with Ellis Simms causing issues for the hosts’ backline and Haji Wright firing wide.

Ait-Nouri remained involved going forward but his shot was blocked by Thomas following good work from Mario Lemina before Pablo Sarabia was unable to get a convincing contact on the Algerian’s searching pass.

From the opposite flank, Nelson Semedo did brilliantly to get behind Liam Kitching, although Lemina hit a wild effort and the Portuguese wing-back sent his shot straight at Bradley Collins shortly after.

Coventry responded strongly before the break but an opener evaded them, as Palmer’s effort was saved by Sa and Simms failed to convert with the goal at his mercy after Jake Bidwell had cut the ball back to him.

Match stats
Flashscore

Simms made amends for his earlier error to score the opener in the 53rd minute despite a lengthy VAR check.

Palmer’s free-kick and Kitching’s header caused havoc in the box before Joel Latibeaudiere got a touch on the ball and Simms bundled it over the line.

Coventry kept going forward with Wright and Josh Eccles being denied, then Palmer sent a dinked effort marginally wide, although Joao Gomes and Ait-Nouri were both denied by the post at the other end.

Latibeaudiere’s error then sent the ball into Ait-Nouri’s path for the wing-back to score in back-to-back games and, more importantly, keep Wolves’ hopes alive.

Ait-Nouri celebrates
AFP

Aït-Nouri then raced forward and slipped through Hugo Bueno, who finished coolly for his first-ever senior goal.

The Sky Blues snatched hope from the jaws of defeat, though, as Thomas flicked Wright’s header into the path of Simms for the striker to score his eighth goal in five matches.

Sensationally, Wright curled his effort into the bottom corner in the 100th minute to send Coventry to the FA Cup semi-final for the first time since they won the competition in 1987.

They also inflicted Wolves’ second defeat in their last three games to knock out the Premier League side.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ellis Simms (Coventry City)

See all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballFA CupWolvesCoventry
Related Articles
Manchester United aim to end Liverpool's quadruple quest as Newcastle seek Man City shock
FA Cup fifth round draw: Maidstone face Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry
I almost drove off the road when we drew Manchester City in FA Cup, says Newcastle's Howe
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Manchester City face Newcastle United for Wembley semi-final
Updated
Wolves suffer blow with Pedro Neto likely to miss rest of season with injury
Vinicius shines as Real Madrid outclass Osasuna to go 10 points clear in LaLiga
Updated
Burnley take advantage of early Brentford red to claim first win since December
Berry scores last-gasp goal as Luton snatch point from Nottingham Forest
Kane breaks another record as Bayern Munich come from behind to put five past Darmstadt
Qatar captain Hassan Al Haydos retires from international football
Nigeria enjoying strong showing at the ongoing African Games
PSG 'favourites' in Champions League last-eight clash, says Barca boss Xavi
Most Read
Error-prone Gauff stumbles into Indian Wells semis, Swiatek eases through
Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final
Football Tracker: Manchester City face Newcastle United for Wembley semi-final
Alcaraz 'surprised' by his ability to shake off 'crazy' bee incident in win over Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings