Simms bags brace as Coventry stun Wolves to reach FA Cup semi-finals

Coventry City stunned Wolverhampton Wanderers with two goals at the end of stoppage time to beat the Premier League side 3-2 in the FA Cup and book their trip to Wembley for the semi-final. It’s a far cry from their last meeting, which was played during the 2013/14 League One season.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Milan van Ewijk both showed plenty of intent during the early stages, and it was the Wolves man’s foul on his opposing wideman that resulted in the first yellow card and notable opportunity.

While Bobby Thomas couldn’t turn his header goalward from Kasey Palmer’s free-kick delivery, Coventry continued to look positive with Ellis Simms causing issues for the hosts’ backline and Haji Wright firing wide.

Ait-Nouri remained involved going forward but his shot was blocked by Thomas following good work from Mario Lemina before Pablo Sarabia was unable to get a convincing contact on the Algerian’s searching pass.

From the opposite flank, Nelson Semedo did brilliantly to get behind Liam Kitching, although Lemina hit a wild effort and the Portuguese wing-back sent his shot straight at Bradley Collins shortly after.

Coventry responded strongly before the break but an opener evaded them, as Palmer’s effort was saved by Sa and Simms failed to convert with the goal at his mercy after Jake Bidwell had cut the ball back to him.

Simms made amends for his earlier error to score the opener in the 53rd minute despite a lengthy VAR check.

Palmer’s free-kick and Kitching’s header caused havoc in the box before Joel Latibeaudiere got a touch on the ball and Simms bundled it over the line.

Coventry kept going forward with Wright and Josh Eccles being denied, then Palmer sent a dinked effort marginally wide, although Joao Gomes and Ait-Nouri were both denied by the post at the other end.

Latibeaudiere’s error then sent the ball into Ait-Nouri’s path for the wing-back to score in back-to-back games and, more importantly, keep Wolves’ hopes alive.

Aït-Nouri then raced forward and slipped through Hugo Bueno, who finished coolly for his first-ever senior goal.

The Sky Blues snatched hope from the jaws of defeat, though, as Thomas flicked Wright’s header into the path of Simms for the striker to score his eighth goal in five matches.

Sensationally, Wright curled his effort into the bottom corner in the 100th minute to send Coventry to the FA Cup semi-final for the first time since they won the competition in 1987.

They also inflicted Wolves’ second defeat in their last three games to knock out the Premier League side.

